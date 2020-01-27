“This is probably not going to get a good review, but I’m going to say Adolf Hitler,” Berger replied. “It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second-to-none. How he rallied a group and a following, I want to know how he did that. Bad intentions of course, but you can’t deny he wasn’t a great leader."

Berger, who was named the team’s offensive coordinator on Jan. 20, rounded out his trio with John F. Kennedy and Christopher Columbus after the Nazi leader, whose policies resulted in millions of deaths in the Holocaust.

In a statement, Grand Valley State spokesperson Mary Eilleen Lyon said Berger had been suspended and that the university was conducting an investigation.

“The comments made by Offensive Coordinator Morris Berger, as reported in The Lanthorn student newspaper, do not reflect the values of Grand Valley State University,” the statement said. In a follow-up statement to the Lanthorn, the university said it was committed to the editorial independence of its student newspaper.

“The administration is reviewing events surrounding the Berger story to determine if there was behavior inconsistent with that commitment,” the statement added.

In an interview Monday, Grand Valley Lanthorn Editor-in-Chief Nick Moran told The Washington Post that the publication typically interviews big names who join and leave the university. The last Q&A the paper published, he noted, was when the university’s former president retired in April.

In the case of Berger, who joined Grand Valley State after successful coaching stints at Texas State and Oklahoma State University, Moran sought to provide football fans a close look at their new coach.

“GVSU’s defensive game is something that’s a spectacle — so having a new coordinator to revamp offensive attracted a lot of attention,” he said. “Our job is to fill in readers on Berger’s history and his goals for the offense.”

Much of the interview focused on Berger’s coaching experience. Moran, who said he reviewed the interview before it was published, said the closing historical-figures question aligns with guidance from the school’s sports reporting classes to start with a good question and “end with a bang.”

“I’m beyond proud of my team. As young student journalists, it’s difficult to handle a story with this attention, he said. “I can sleep at night and be confident with how we handled things and the decisions we made."