Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Verizon Center on Dec. 2, 2015 in Washington, DC. Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (Rob Carr/AFP/Getty Images)

The sports world continued to react to the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant on Monday.

At the Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios took the court for his round-of-16 match against Rafael Nadal on Monday wearing Bryant’s No. 8 Lakers jersey. In his younger days, Kyrgios was seen as something of a promising basketball prospect in his home country of Australia.

Nadal would end up winning the match, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4), and afterward he donned a Lakers hat and spoke highly of Bryant, saying friend and fellow Spaniard Pau Gasol — Bryant’s former Lakers teammate — always described him in glowing terms.

“What can I say, I wake up this morning with this terrible news and, yeah, super sad,” Nadal said. “He had been one of the greatest sportsmen in history. So he deserves a round of big applause.”

American doubles partners Coco Gauff and Caty McNally both wrote messages on their sneakers for their match Monday against Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara.

Bryant attended the U.S. Open last August.

“We saw Kobe a lot at the U.S. Open — he was there a lot last year,” former Australian player and current television commentator Rennae Stubbs said, per the Associated Press. “He was on the ESPN set many times. He commentated half of Coco Gauff’s match with our team. We saw him around. I saw him talking to Serena after one match.

“A terrible day for sport. He’s one of the great, great champions.”

On Friday, before Bryant’s death, six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic called Bryant “one of my mentors” and said the basketball star helped him cope with the injuries he’s suffered over the years.

“The last couple of years when I was going through the injury with my elbow and struggling to mentally and emotionally handle all these different things that were happening to me, dropping in the rankings and then having to work my way up, he was one of the people that was really there for me and could give me some very valuable advice and guidelines to believe and trust in myself, trust the process that I’ll be back,” Djokovic said on ESPN.