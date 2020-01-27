Nadal would end up winning the match, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4), and afterward he donned a Lakers hat and spoke highly of Bryant, saying friend and fellow Spaniard Pau Gasol — Bryant’s former Lakers teammate — always described him in glowing terms.

“What can I say, I wake up this morning with this terrible news and, yeah, super sad,” Nadal said. “He had been one of the greatest sportsmen in history. So he deserves a round of big applause.”

American doubles partners Coco Gauff and Caty McNally both wrote messages on their sneakers for their match Monday against Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara.

Coco Gauff and Madeira native Caty McNally won their doubles match to advance to the QF of the Australian Open. They both paid their respects to #Kobe with written messages on their shoes. pic.twitter.com/KvXGwxyYjY — Cameron Hardin WLWT (@WeatherManCam_) January 27, 2020

Bryant attended the U.S. Open last August.

“We saw Kobe a lot at the U.S. Open — he was there a lot last year,” former Australian player and current television commentator Rennae Stubbs said, per the Associated Press. “He was on the ESPN set many times. He commentated half of Coco Gauff’s match with our team. We saw him around. I saw him talking to Serena after one match.

“A terrible day for sport. He’s one of the great, great champions.”

On Friday, before Bryant’s death, six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic called Bryant “one of my mentors” and said the basketball star helped him cope with the injuries he’s suffered over the years.

“The last couple of years when I was going through the injury with my elbow and struggling to mentally and emotionally handle all these different things that were happening to me, dropping in the rankings and then having to work my way up, he was one of the people that was really there for me and could give me some very valuable advice and guidelines to believe and trust in myself, trust the process that I’ll be back,” Djokovic said on ESPN.