In Canada, hockey teams with no affiliation to Bryant paused for a video montage of his life. At the Australian Open, two of tennis’s top talents donned Bryant’s gear. In Italy, where Bryant spent seven years as a child while his father played there, the basketball federation mandated every professional team observe a moment of silence for Bryant before every game for the next week. Gyms became houses of mourning.

“He wasn’t just an athlete,” Georgetown men’s basketball coach Patrick Ewing said. “He’s a person who transcended sport.”

AD

AD

Bryant’s life was unexpectedly cut short Sunday when his helicopter crashed into a remote hillside in Calabasas, Calif., northwest of Los Angeles. He was flying through foggy weather with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others to a basketball tournament. The situation reflected Bryant’s slow shift from insatiable competitor to family man.

Hall of Fame player Tracy McGrady, a friend and peer of Bryant’s, heard the news at an event for his wife while he was dancing with his daughter. The news stunned McGrady not just because of its suddenness, but because he remembered the Bryant from before.

“It sounds crazy, but Kobe spoke this,” McGrady told ESPN. “He used to say all the time: I want to die young. … I want to be immortalized. And I want to have my career be better than Michael Jordan. And I want to die young.”

AD

AD

It seemed, in recent years, Bryant’s thinking had changed. He was close with Gianna, who went by “Gigi,” and credited her for returning him to basketball after he retired in 2016. The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team honored Gigi with a jersey and flowers on their bench during Monday’s exhibition game against Team USA. The Huskies, as well as several NBA teams Monday, honored Bryant’s memory as others had Sunday night. They started games with eight-second violations or 24-second violations, some following one with the other, because Bryant wore the numbers 8 and 24 during his Hall of Fame career that spanned two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers themselves requested that their next scheduled game Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers be postponed, and the NBA obliged.

Even those who knew Bryant little or not at all, such as the prime minister of Israel or France’s minister of sport, expressed sadness that the world had lost his spirit. Global giants in sports — tennis’s Novak Djokovic, track and field’s Usain Bolt and soccer’s Cristiano Ronaldo — echoed such sentiments.

“Kobe was a true legend,” Ronaldo tweeted.

AD

AD

As Super Bowl week began in Miami, Media Night started with a moment of silence and Bryant’s black-and-white image on a scoreboard at Marlins Park. Fans scattered throughout the stadium pierced the quiet with chants of, “Ko-be! Ko-be!” Bryant’s impact could be further measured by the adoration of athletes who play a different sport in a different league.

“I didn’t idolize nobody but Kobe Bryant,” said Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, who grew up in Southern California. “He’s an L.A. king, and he’ll always be one.”

Safety Jordan Lucas wears No. 24 for the Chiefs, and he would be lying if he said he chose the number because of Bryant — when the Chiefs traded for him, he simply picked the closest number to his old one. And yet, Lucas called it “an honor” to wear Bryant’s number.

AD

“He’s the Michael Jordan of my era,” Lucas said. “I grew up watching him. I took the fadeaway shot from him when I played basketball. I loved it. I loved everything about his game. It’s just so sad.” Lucas looked to the stadium ceiling, and his voice broke. “He’s gone. His daughter’s gone. And now he left behind his wife and three kids. I’m a father myself, and I couldn’t imagine not being here for my wife and my kid.”

AD

News of Bryant’s death broke Sunday as the Chiefs’ team flight was in the air on the way to Miami. Lucas had purchased WiFi and fallen asleep. He woke to persistent vibrations in his pocket from his phone. He wondered if his wife needed to reach him, or if friends on group texts were being overactive. When he realized Bryant had died, he cried on the plane.

“I felt like I lost somebody that was very close to me, very influential to a lot of people in my generation,” Lucas said. “He just meant so much to the culture.”

AD

The remembrances of Bryant carry common themes. Fearless, ruthless, relentless. Family man came later, a graceful off-ramp from a career built on stories of fire. Those closest to him were quickest to point to the singularity of his drive that made him great.

Jay Williams remembered walking in an arena one day and, though he thought he would be there first, Bryant beat him to the building. Ewing remembered how, even on vacation, Bryant worked out at 5 a.m. Allen Iverson remembered a story from their rookie year in 1996. Iverson was the first overall draft pick, the hope of Bryant’s hometown team, and the Philadelphia 76ers were in Los Angeles to play the Lakers. Bryant picked him up from his hotel, and they went to dinner. When they returned, Iverson told Bryant he was going to the club. Bryant said he was going to the gym.

“He prepared relentlessly,” Iverson said, a statement as true back then as it was until the end.