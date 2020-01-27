Panik has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 39 games.

“For me, it’s something that he’s played with high-end players in the past, and he’s got to be able to simplify things, especially on a game before the break, it’s never easy and now just figure out a way to contribute,” Reirden said. “Obviously he’s not going to be Alex Ovechkin; he’s going to be Richard Panik and we’re looking to continue to see growth from him.”

Travis Boyd, who hasn’t played in eight games, also will be in the lineup for the first time since Dec. 31 against the New York Islanders. He will slot in on the third line on the right side, alongside Lars Eller and Carl Hagelin. Hagelin has two goals in as many games, including a game-winner against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 16.

In goal will be Braden Holtby, who has just one win in his past seven starts. Facing the Islanders before the break, he gave up four goals on 22 shots and was pulled for Ilya Samsonov at the start of the third period. He is currently 18-9-4.

During the all-star break in St. Louis, Holtby was asked if there was anything in particular he wanted to shore up in his game: “I don’t know. It’s something that we’ve been working at to try and create more success, and we’re going to keep working as hard as we can and try to win games.”

“He has a chance to reset,” Reirden said. “He got a chance to get away for a few days first and then obviously met up with him in St. Louis. I think the fact that he was on the ice for a couple days, even though it is not perfect conditions in terms of how goalies are being insulated — some might say it’s the opposite — but he’s had his gear on for a couple more days. No, but he’s played well in this building in the past and something we talked about before the break and he knew about it.”

The Capitals’ power play also will get a new look with Ovechkin out.

T.J. Oshie will slot into Ovechkin’s traditional spot on the first unit of the power play, with John Carlson up top, Tom Wilson in front, Nicklas Backstrom on the wall and Jakub Vrana completing the unit. The second power-play unit will start off with Evgeny Kuznetsov, Eller, Brendan Leipsic, Dmitry Orlov and Boyd. Reirden said all combinations will be subject to change during the game.

“[We’re] just looking at a number of different things with Ovi not out there and that will be the start of how we will start things tonight and we will probably make some adjustments as well,” Reirden said.

Capitals expected lines vs Montreal tonight:



Panik-Backstrom-Wilson

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Hagelin-Eller-Boyd

Leipsic-Dowd-Hathaway



Kempny-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Siegenthaler-Gudas



Holtby



*Ovechkin not playing today due to suspension for skipping ASG — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) January 27, 2020