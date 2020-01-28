The morning after the Chiefs defeated the Oakland Raiders in the American Football League championship in January 1970, four Kansas City players returned home to find their apartments had been burglarized. Hours later, as the Chiefs prepared to take off for Super Bowl IV from Municipal Airport, a service truck rammed their chartered jet, forcing the team to switch planes.

The week would take an even worse turn for Kansas City quarterback Len Dawson the following day, when NBC News reported that the 34-year-old was among several football players who would be questioned by a federal grand jury probing an alleged nationwide gambling ring.

AD

AD

Pro football commissioner Pete Rozelle called the report “totally irresponsible.” Dawson claimed he was innocent.

“I’ve talked with the commissioner’s office and told them everything I know,” the quarterback told reporters in New Orleans. “I don’t appreciate it at this time. I don’t know how it could have gotten started. I’m going to think about football.”

The Minnesota Vikings, champions of the more established and more highly regarded National Football League, which was set to merge with the AFL before the 1970 season, provided plenty for Dawson to think about. Led by Coach Bud Grant and a menacing defensive line known as the Purple People Eaters, the Vikings were installed as 13-point favorites by Las Vegas oddsmakers after steamrolling the Cleveland Browns, 27-7, in the NFL title game.

AD

Minnesota quarterback Joe Kapp attempted to downplay the Vikings’ perceived superiority over the Chiefs, who were embarrassed by the Green Bay Packers, 35-10, in the first Super Bowl three years earlier. He declined to guarantee a win as Joe Namath famously did a year before, when the Jets gave the AFL its first Super Bowl win with a shocking upset of the Baltimore Colts.

AD

“Nobody can guarantee a football game,” said Kapp, who attempted only 32 passes in the Vikings’ two playoff wins en route to the Super Bowl. “There will be two great football teams out there. It should be a good match.”

The game was played at sold out Tulane Stadium, where a record crowd of 80,997 watched actor Pat O’Brien recite — rather than sing — the national anthem, with Doc Severinsen providing accompaniment on trumpet. Apollo 12 astronauts Alan Bean, Richard Gordon and Pete Conrad were honored during pregame festivities.

AD

Kansas City was the designated home team and wore its red jerseys with white numbers, while the Vikings wore their white road uniforms accented with purple and gold. After forcing a Minnesota punt on the game’s first possession, Kansas City opened the scoring with a 48-yard field goal by Jan Stenerud. The soccer-style kicker gave the Chiefs a 9-0 lead with his third field goal of the game midway through the second quarter.

AD

Minnesota’s Charlie West muffed the ensuing kickoff, and Kansas City’s Remi Prudhomme recovered at the Vikings’ 19-yard line with 5:34 remaining in the first half. Six plays later, Mike Garrett ran for a 5-yard touchdown against a defense that had allowed six rushing scores all season. The play that resulted with Garrett in the end zone was called “65 Toss Power Trap.”

“I told you that baby was there,” Chiefs Coach Hank Stram, who wore a wireless microphone on his blazer for NFL Films, shouted on the sideline as his players celebrated. “Let’s go boys! Let’s go babes!”

Kansas City took its 16-0 lead into halftime, which featured a Mardi Gras-themed performance by trumpeter Al Hirt and the Southern University Marching Band, a smoke-filled reenactment of the Battle of New Orleans, balloons and several enormous floats, including one of Mr. Peanut.

The Vikings pulled within 16-7 after a 4-yard touchdown run by Dave Osborn in the third quarter, but the Chiefs responded with a six-play touchdown drive that effectively sealed their win. The key play of the 82-yard march was Dawson’s short pass to flanker Otis Taylor, who shook off cornerback Earsell Mackbee before high-stepping past safety Karl Kassulke en route to the end zone for a 46-yard score.

AD

AD

“Run at 'em, sweep, pass,” Chiefs left guard Ed Budde said after Kansas City’s 23-7 win. “Outhit 'em. That was our game plan. That’s what we did. We did an outstanding job partly because of all that Purple Gang stuff we’d been reading about.”

Late in the fourth quarter, with the game’s outcome no longer in doubt, Vikings defensive tackle Alan Page was called for a personal foul for delivering a forearm to Dawson at the end of a play. Chiefs tackle Dave Hill responded by throwing punches, and the Kansas City bench emptied before referees restored order.

“You done good, kid,” Stram told Dawson as the quarterback jogged off the field and was replaced by backup quarterback Mike Livingston in the final minute.

AD

CBS’s announcing team of Jack Buck and Pat Summerall did not explicitly reference the alleged gambling investigation during the broadcast, but noted that Dawson was under “extra strain.” Dawson, who missed several games during the regular season with a knee injury, was no stranger to coming over adversity. Two days after his father died unexpectedly in November, he threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Jets. Against the Vikings, he completed 12 of 17 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown, and was voted the game’s MVP. He was never subpoenaed as part of the case.

AD

“I hoped to God I’d have the strength and courage to play well,” Dawson said afterward. “This was the toughest week of my life.”

“He aged five years in the last week,” Chiefs safety Johnny Robinson said of Dawson. “You looked into his face and you knew it wasn’t the same Len Dawson.”

AD

The Chiefs’ vaunted defense, which included six future Hall of Famers, limited Minnesota to 67 rushing yards and intercepted Kapp, who was knocked out of the game in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury, twice.

“The Kansas City defensive line looked like a redwood forest,” Kapp said.

In the victorious locker room, Dawson received a call from President Nixon, who reportedly told the quarterback that his performance was “something that young people could look up to.”

“It’s almost impossible to describe how great I feel right now, for several reasons,” Chiefs defensive lineman Jerry Mays said after the game. “We were the most humiliated team in the Super Bowl and now we’re the last AFL team in the Super Bowl. We were so proud that we were 13-point underdogs and we won. … Those of us who have been around for nine or 10 years in the AFL, and have bad-mouthed and looked down on, take a special pleasure in this game. It’s unbelievable.”

AD

AD

“We’re very proud to be the champions of pro football,” Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt told CBS’s Frank Gifford. “ … I want to say especially a thanks to the people of Kansas City. This trophy really belongs to them, too, as well as the organization, because the team is Kansas City’s.”