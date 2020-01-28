“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“There’s no silver lining here,” Kimmel said as he fought tears and worked without a studio audience. “It’s all bad. It’s all sad.”

The death of Bryant, who had been a guest of Kimmel 15 times, was a “punch in the gut.”

“He was a bright light,” Kimmel said, “and that’s how I want to remember him.”

It was in an appearance with Kimmel that Bryant had spoken so proudly of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and how she had led him back into basketball. Gianna, known as Gigi to family and friends, was only beginning to find her basketball touch, with the coaching of her father. Gianna and two of her 13-year-old teammates were among those who died along with Bryant, the pilot and four others en route to a basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.

“I know he wasn’t a perfect person. I understand that. My intention is not to canonize him …” Kimmel added. “But I will say, he loved his family, he worked very hard and he brought a lot of joy to a lot of people in this city. And we’re going to miss him.”

Kimmel pointed out that Los Angelenos “loved him because he was ours. We watched him grow up here. He came to L.A. when he was a teenager, and unlike almost every other superstar athlete, he never left.”

He closed the show with clips of Bryant set to an acoustic version of the Foo Fighters’ “My Hero.”

“The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”

Fallon recalled a beer run the two made years ago, when Kobe was 17 and Fallon 21. The cashier didn’t want to sell to them until Bryant flashed an ID and said, “I’m a Laker.” Party saved, friendship solidified. As they aged, they remembered that story, then talked about parenthood.

“We’d laugh at all the good things that have happened since,” Fallon said, “and we’d laugh about how much fun it was to raise kids, and all the stupid mistakes we made trying to figure out how to be good dads.”

Gianna was on his mind, too. “I think I knew Kobe enough to know that he rose to any challenge by digging deeper and getting back to work. So let’s honor Kobe, Gianna and the other lives that were lost yesterday by following his example: Love your family, love your teammates and outwork everyone else in the gym.”

He closed with one flashback. “Kobe, when we meet again we’re going on a beer run.”

“Conan”

Conan O’Brien showed clips of Bryant’s appearances on his show. “He was naturally very funny and charming, he really was,” he said. “A terrific guest. A superstar does not have to be a great guest but he just was. Whenever he was on our show, he was a joy to talk with. That’s the guy I’ve been thinking about the last 24 hours.”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”

“I wish I could say something to make sense of it all and I can’t find the words to say,” Corden said. “All I can think of is this: If you can, take a moment tonight, tomorrow, to call up someone you love and just let them know.”

“Ellen”

Her show runs in the afternoon, but DeGeneres offered her own take. She turned 62 on the day of the crash and reminded viewers: “Life is short and it’s fragile, and we don’t know how many birthdays we get so just — you don’t have to have a birthday to celebrate — just celebrate life.

More than ever, I'm grateful for every day.

“And if you haven’t told someone you love them, do it now … Call your friends, text your friends, kiss them, be nice to the people at the DMV.”