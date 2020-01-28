Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. The NBA legend and sports icon was 41 years old.

Nine people, including Bryant, were killed in the crash. Gianna Bryant, the former player’s 13-year-old daughter, was among the dead. Weather conditions, including fog, may have played a role; the pilot had received clearance to fly.

The latest: Investigators have begun their work to figure out the cause of the crash. NBA postpones Tuesday’s Lakers-Clippers game.

Obituary: Bryant was an individual whose tirelessness and competitive drive were as notable as his versatility and ambition.

The world reacts: Athletes and fans, politicians and celebrities alike mourned Bryant’s death. Magic Johnson was in tears, Michael Jordan said he was in shock, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar called his fellow Lakers great a “a man who was much more than an athlete.”

Photos: Bryant’s milestones | Kobe through the years | The scene as people mourn in L.A.

Commentary: Bryant accomplished so much, sports columnist Jerry Brewer writes. “Yet his story still feels disturbingly incomplete, and that’s why so many are taking his death so hard.”

Read deeper:

• Bryant was a storyteller in search of perfection. The most vexing tale was his own.

• Media coverage of Bryant’s death was a chaotic mess, but there were moments of grace.

• After retiring from basketball, Bryant set his sights on becoming an investor, author and filmmaker.