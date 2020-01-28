And on Monday, he finally spoke about the death of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others in a fiery helicopter crash Sunday. James wrote that he was “heartbroken and devastated” but that he couldn’t say more at the moment “because I can’t get through it.”
As voices throughout the NBA and beyond reacted James was one of the few who had been silent, with the only glimpse of him coming in a video of the Lakers’ emotional arrival at the airport.
LeBron is met with emotional hugs after landing in Los Angeles following the death of Kobe Bryant.— ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020
(via NBC4 Los Angeles) pic.twitter.com/Fx9jt2qZVi
“I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA,” James wrote on Instagram, referring to a call from Bryant about passing him on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. “Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have.”
Bryant had tweeted his congratulations to James his 15.4 million Twitter followers on Saturday night, writing, “Continuing to move the game forward @Kingjames. Much respect my brother #33644” Bryant had been third on the list with 33,643 point and James moved past him with a 29-point performance that gave him 33,655, third behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone.
On Sunday morning, the helicopter carrying Bryant, his daughter Gianna (also known as Gigi) and seven others to a kids’ basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks crashed into a hillside, killing all aboard. James and the Lakers learned the news on their flight home from Philadelphia.
“I’m Not Ready but here I go,” James wrote Monday evening. “Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have.”
James’s thoughts were with Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife and Gianna’s mother, and the couple’s other three daughters.
“WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this [expletive] on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾”