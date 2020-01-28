That’s led progressive tennis figures from around the world to condemn Court’s views and call on Tennis Australia and the government of the Australian state Victoria to rename the arena. A popular suggestion for a new namesake is Goolagong, an aboriginal Australian and seven-time major champion who in 1976 was the top-ranked women’s tennis player in the world.

Navratilova unveiled the banner a day after she boycotted an event honoring the 50th anniversary of Court’s 1970 Grand Slam sweep. The next day, Navratilova brought the sign, painted in aboriginal style, to the arena and asked McEnroe to join her demonstration.

“I stopped in an art shop and got a canvas and some colored pens and started coloring ‘Evonne Goolagong Arena’ in the aboriginal version — a very amateur version of aboriginal art — as an honor to Evonne Goolagong and where she came from,” she told the BBC. “John, I ran into him, and on the spur of the moment I asked him because he also talked about renaming the arena. He’s been very supportive of social change in tennis, so it was perfect.

“I wanted to be respectful, but most of all I just wanted to push the conversation forward again. I have no doubt it’s the right thing to do.”

That immediately rankled Tennis Australia officials, which condemned the demonstration.

“We embrace diversity, inclusion and the right for people to have a view, as well as their right to voice that view,” the organization said in a statement to the BBC. “But the Australian Open has regulations and protocols with respect to how any fan, player or guest can use our facility, the event and the global stage it provides. This is to ensure the integrity of our event.

“Two high-profile guests have breached these protocols and we are working through this with them.”

Navratilova has long been a critic of Court, and the tension between them intensified in 1990 when Court said Navratilova was a poor role model because of her homosexuality.

“She is a great player, but I’d like to see somebody at the top to whom the younger players can look up to,” said Court, who has since become a Pentecostal minister and preaches at her own church, Victory Life Centre, in Perth. “It is very sad for children to be exposed to it. Martina is a nice person. Her life has just gone astray.”

Court in 2017 wrote a letter to the West Australian newspaper announcing a boycott of Qantas airlines over its support for same-sex marriage. Navratilova responded with her own letter in the Sydney Morning Herald addressed to “Margaret Court Arena” in which she declared, “It is now clear exactly who Court is: an amazing tennis player, and a racist and a homophobe.”

“We should not be celebrating this kind of behavior, this kind of philosophy,” Navratilova continued. “The platform people like Margaret Court use needs to be made smaller, not bigger.

“Which is why I think it’s time to change your name. And I think the Evonne Goolagong Arena has a great ring to it. Now there is a person we can all celebrate. On every level.”