Barrett said he was training when a friend sent him a text message to ask if he had seen the commercial.

“I was like, ‘No, why?’” Barrett told ESPN 630′s Carol Maloney Show on Monday. “They’re like, ‘You’re in it.’ I’m like, ‘Whaaat?’ Next thing I know, I started getting blown up on social media.”

The ad shows Barrett, with ski goggles resting on his forehead, getting doused with two bottles of Budweiser by Nationals third base coach Bob Henley, who will move over to coach first base this season. In a tweet, Barrett explained that his sudsy celebration with Henley began after Washington’s win over the Brewers in the National League wild-card game and continued throughout the playoffs.

This was Bobby Henley and I’s tradition at every single celebration starting at the Wild Card Game!

What an honor for this moment to be captured in @budweiserusa Super Bowl Commercial #SuperBowlLIV #ThisBudsForYou pic.twitter.com/5HEGrEQjJg — Aaron Barrett (@aaronbarrett30) January 23, 2020

After the commercial was released, Barrett said Budweiser reached out and offered to sponsor his Super Bowl party.

“Obviously, it’s just pretty special to be able to say you’re in a Super Bowl commercial,” Barrett said. “ … They sent a ton of Budweiser to my house. Pretty cool. I have plenty of beer if anyone wants some.”

After a broken humerus in his right elbow threatened Barrett’s career in July 2016, the right-hander made an emotional return to a major league mound last September. He appeared in three games for the Nationals during the team’s stretch run, but was left off the postseason roster.

“I’m looking forward to going down to spring training and fighting for a spot and trying to win a job,” Barrett told Maloney. “It’s been an amazing journey and I’m ready to get it rolling.”

It’s been an eventful offseason for Barrett, who traveled to Romania and Poland with teammate Adam Eaton earlier this month to visit with American soldiers as part of Major League Baseball’s USO tour. Barrett and Eaton played catch on a C-17 military aircraft, and Barrett recalled giving his Nationals jersey to a soldier who gave the reliever his old high school jersey in return.

“That is something that I’ll just never forget,” Barrett said. “I just appreciate the USO and the Nationals letting me go over there.”

“What’s more American than playing catch on a C-17?”



That’s what @Nationals players @aaronbarrett30 and Adam Eaton asked themselves during the USO New Year's Tour overseas: https://t.co/0XWxYCkXS2 #USOTour2020



📸:@deptofdefense photo by @USArmy Sgt. James K. McCann pic.twitter.com/X8a3Qn62jX — USO (@the_USO) January 12, 2020

Barrett also weighed in on Ryan Zimmerman’s return to the Nationals on a one-year deal.

“Mr. National,” he said. “Zim’s such an important part of that clubhouse. I’m so happy to have him back. Our families are close and Ryan was a guy that, when I was coming up, he was such a good veteran leader. He leads by example so well. I’m so glad the Nats signed him back and I’m sure he’s so pumped to be back. He’s such a leader for our clubhouse and he brings so much to the table.”