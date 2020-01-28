“I deleted the draft because it didn’t make any sense to publish without him,” Coelho told the Associated Press. “It wouldn’t add anything relevant to him or his family.”

“That doesn’t stop me from writing someday about things I learned from Kobe and how much of a larger than life person he was,” Coelho said. “But the children’s book did not make sense anymore.”

In 2016, Bryant told the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport that he had reached out to Coelho to help him with a children’s book, and he and Coelho began what the AP describes as a “very casual” book project a few months ago.

“I asked Paulo Coelho to help me out,” Bryant said in 2016. “We both want to dedicate stories to children to help them believe in themselves from childhood. I don’t rule out that we will publish a book together.”

Said Coelho on Monday: “I saw him enough times to assure he had much more than sports on his mind, it wasn’t all about competition. His tragic death has shown already how he was important to the world, not only to the United States. We will discuss his legacy for many years, much beyond sport.”

