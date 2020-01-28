Zimmerman gave himself two options this offseason — return or step away — and is ready to put that process on repeat.

“Everybody said how bad of a negotiator I was,” Zimmerman noted Tuesday, referring to comments he made about either playing for the Nationals or playing golf. “But at this point of my career there really is nothing negotiate.

“It’s not about money anymore,” Zimmerman continued, and that makes a ton of sense, too. He made $100 million across a six-year contract and is aware of his market value as an aged, often-hurt first baseman. He then brought that self-awareness into his first contract discussions since 2012. “It’s about playing another year, and being with this group of guys, and being part of a really good team. It’s exciting to have a chance to do something special again.”

The veteran never doubted that he and the Nationals would strike a deal. He explained that, if it seemed to take long, that’s because Washington had more important matters to worry about. Before bringing Zimmerman back, the Nationals built their infield by signing Starlin Castro and Eric Thames, and re-signing Howie Kendrick and Asdrúbal Cabrera. Those five players — Zimmerman, Kendrick, Castro, Thames and Cabrera — are expected to cycle through three positions, and help keep each other fresh.

Zimmerman, Thames and Thames will rotate at first, and Zimmerman projected around 250 to 300 at-bats this season. He only had 190 plate appearances last season because he was plagued by plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The last time he played close to a full year was 2017, and he has only done so twice since 2013. Having Thames, a left-handed first baseman, and Kendrick, a utility player the Nationals want in the lineup, should work out well for Zimmerman.

The Nationals have long maintained that Zimmerman still produces when healthy. That showed in flashes during the World Series run last fall, when he hit a big homer in the National League Division Series, then another in Game 1 against the Houston Astros. And now comes another chance to prove himself.

“It’s just human nature to prepare to play every day,” Zimmerman said. “But that’s not in the plan, or where I’m at in my career anymore, which I’m okay with.”