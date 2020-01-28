Capitals goaltending coach Scott Murray acknowledged before the bye week that Holtby had been trying to fix his foundation. With Murray’s help, Holtby wanted to get his stance into a spot where he felt that he could move more and use his skating to his advantage. Once that was established, everything else would come easier, including saving, moving, adjusting and getting into position.

“Obviously there are always things that will be there mentally, but he is a great pro, and when things aren’t going as well as he wants them to go, he puts his work boots on and so he can work himself out of situations and he is doing that now,” Murray said.

Holtby had a similar dip in performance last season around the all-star break and was able to bounce back. Wanting to build off Monday’s performance, Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said Holtby will be in net again Wednesday against Nashville. Ilya Samsonov will start Friday in Ottawa.

“I think it’s good to get a break,” Holtby said Monday night in Montreal. “I feel like I had more energy, and could do things a little easier, so I think it’s good for us all. It was one of those games you’ve got to battle through, and I think we won as a team.

Reirden applauded Holtby for his composure and consistency down the stretch.

Asked whether he felt this game would be a confidence booster for Holtby in the final 32 regular season games, Reirden said, “Yeah definitely. It’s a situation where he has proven time and time again that he can go through some adversity, and he always responds. It was a response game for me. It wasn’t an easy game for him at all. There were some good chances against and a lot of traffic and they made a good push in the third.”

Holtby’s resurgence gives the Capitals extra reassurance when it comes to their goalie tandem.

Samsonov has shined in his rookie season. He is 15-2-1, and his play in the third period after Holtby was pulled against the New York Islanders gave the Capitals a chance to complete an the epic comeback in their last game before the break.

Reirden has reiterated that the staff will continue to put their young goalie in challenging situations. Samsonov said he likes having to face various opponents, with each providing a different approach to the game.

“It is interesting for me because I am playing different team every” night, Samsonov said. “One team you know is more combination; next team is more a lot of shots, so much more different situation in the game Good for me, good for my skills, good for my mentality.”

Murray pointed to Samsonov’s Dec. 14 performance against Tampa Bay during the team’s dads trip as a highlight. Not only does Tampa have elite goal-scorers who put a lot of pressure on goalies, they came out of the gates hard, yet Samsonov was able to keep it scoreless long enough for Washington to gain momentum.

It was also the first time Samsonov’s dad saw him play an NHL game in-person.

“That is a game where he is playing against [Andrei Vasilevskiy], playing against a couple other Russian guys that he would look up to and to kind of play the way he did that night, it was a good challenge for him and it was good to see for us that he could rise up to that,” Murray said.

Samsonov is learning to adjust. Early in the season, he would get a little too aggressive at times, being too outside his post, according to Murray. He has since learned how to stay closer to home while also making those in-game adjustments.

As far as how many games Samsonov will get as the team pushes toward the postseason, Murray said the goal remains to play Samsonov each week, so he isn’t sitting a couple weeks in a row. Samsonov has earned extra starts, per Murray, through the season’s first 50 games.

“He’s risen to those challenges,” Murray said. “Right now he’s built confidence to where we aren’t afraid to throw him into any situation. We are excited. His goal is to keep getting better, keep developing so he can continue to play his game and his habits in practice so when he plays he is finding success easier and more consistently.”