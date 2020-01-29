MLB’s “claims that Minor League Baseball is not participating in these negotiations in a constructive and productive manner is false,” the statement read.

The statement from the minor league affiliates came one day after the introduction of the congressional resolution urging MLB not to follow through on its proposed plan to eliminate as many as 42 affiliated minor league teams, as the sport negotiates a new agreement with Minor League Baseball to replace the one that expires after the 2020 season.

The congressional resolution, introduced by Reps. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.), David B. McKinley (R-W.Va.), Max Rose (D-N.Y.) and Mike Simpson (R-Idaho), said the MLB plan to do away with 42 teams was “not a reasonable solution” and said the House “supports the preservation of minor league baseball in 160 American communities” — reflecting the current number of minor league affiliates.

In response, MLB issued a statement Tuesday accusing the minor league affiliates of failing to negotiate.

MLB “is confident that we can modernize our minor league system, improve playing conditions for our players, and protect baseball in communities across America,” the MLB statement said. “However, doing so is best achieved with Minor League Baseball's constructive participation, and a recognition that they need to be part of the solution. So far their approach has been neither constructive nor solutions-oriented. The most constructive role Congress can play to achieve these goals is to encourage Minor League Baseball to return to the bargaining table.”

Minor League Baseball’s leadership took issue with the characterization, saying in its statement Wednesday that it has “provided [MLB] with numerous substantive proposals” and accused MLB of “misrepresent[ing] our positions with misleading information in public statements.”

As part of its statement on Wednesday, Minor League Baseball also released a letter it sent to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on Jan. 23 codifying and detailing its negotiating stance on the key issues.

“We look forward to the opportunity of re-engaging with your representatives in a constructive manner that reflects both the positive spirit of the partnership relationship we have enjoyed with you and your predecessors for so many years, and our mutual responsibility to ensure the continuation of the game of Baseball, in both small and large communities across the country, as our National Pastime,” the letter concluded.