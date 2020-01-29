Outside the facility, fans continued to pay their respects by leaving flowers, memorabilia and candles, and by writing personal messages on makeshift murals. Inside, the Lakers lit up Bryant’s numbers — 8 and 24 — which appear on the walls alongside the franchise’s other retired jerseys.

The immediate shock of Bryant’s death within the organization lingers. The Lakers postponed their Tuesday night game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but will return to action Friday night when they host the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center.

Any longer-term implications on the franchise’s psyche are not yet clear. The Lakers have spent the last four months on a joyride, establishing themselves as a top-shelf contender by racing out to a 36-10 record thanks to James and Davis, who were both selected on Thursday as all-star starters. Yet Bryant is synonymous with the organization, has decades-long relationships with Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss, and has recently built a warm friendship with James, who was in tears upon learning of the crash. Bryant’s death will hang over the NBA at large, but especially the Lakers, for months.

Lakers Coach Frank Vogel, the only member of the organization to address the media on Wednesday, said that the players met over lunch to share their memories and grieve together, and he expressed confidence that the healing process had begun.

“I don’t think [Bryant’s death] can break us apart in anyway,” Vogel said. It’s just strengthened what we’ve felt about our current group. We’ve become a family in a very short time. It’s something you talk about in the NBA with your teams but this group in particular has really grown to love each other very rapidly. We understand the importance and the opportunity we have this year. This has just brought us closer together.”

In an Instagram post Tuesday, James “promised” Bryant to “continue your legacy.”

“You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this s--- on my back and keep it going,” he said.

Vogel sidestepped, though, when asked on multiple occasions if the Lakers planned to play the rest of the season in Bryant’s honor.

“We want to represent what Kobe was about more than anything,” he said. “We’ve always wanted to make him proud. That’s not going to be any different here. … He was the most feared man in the league for an entire generation. His influence will be felt forever.”

Frank Vogel on whether Lakers will be playing the rest of this season for Kobe Bryant: “We want to represent what Kobe was about, more than anything. We’ve always wanted to make him proud. That’s not going to be any different.” pic.twitter.com/85xvve6Hnh — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 29, 2020

Multiple NBA players, including Lakers guard Quinn Cook, have decided to change their jersey numbers out of respect to Bryant Gianna, who was 13. Cook, who wore No. 2, the same number as Gianna, will now wear No. 28, which combines Gianna’s number and Bryant’s first jersey number.

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor, Orlando Magic forward Terrence Ross and Philadelphia 76ers guard Zhaire Smith are among a group of players who have all announced their intentions to switch numbers.

The NBA league office has waived its strict guidelines about changing jersey numbers in light of the tragedy, according to a person familiar with the decision. Under normal circumstances, jersey numbers must be approved before the season and requested changes for the following season must be made by Feb. 15.

Other players, including Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, honored Bryant by switching from their normal numbers to one of Bryant’s jersey numbers in their first appearances following his death.

The leaguewide respect for Bryant was also evident from the crosstown Clippers, whose two stars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, are both Southern California natives who grew up watching Bryant.