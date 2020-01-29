That is tied with Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson for the longest point streak by a Capital this season. Vrana is on pace to score 37 goals this season.

Twenty-two of Vrana’s 23 goals have come at even strength. At this rate, he will score 36 even-strength goals this season. That’s happened only 11 times since 1997-98. And Vrana accomplished this despite averaging only 14:54 minutes per game, which ranks 13th among the Capitals’ skaters.

“It’s been awesome” T.J. Oshie said of playing with Vrana and seeing the growth he’s made over the last few seasons. The two are close, and their bond has continued to strengthen.

“He’s such a great kid and someone that we all thought would have success if he approached the game the right way, and he’s grown as a player, as a person,” Oshie said. “He works hard and you know, it’s been awesome playing with him.”

Vrana is also being tested more on the power play. As Washington struggled through a stretch when it converted just 3 of 28 power-play chances, Vrana was inserted into the first unit over Evgeny Kuznetsov to provide a spark.

It appears, at least right now, the Capitals will try to use Vrana more as a mainstay on the first unit. However, Coach Todd Reirden said the young winger still has a lot to learn about how the group works when given more responsibilities with the first unit. Reirden referenced former Capital Marcus Johansson, as a player on the power play who knew how to enter and make plays to those soft areas where he knew people were; that is the model the team wants to use with Vrana.

“That’s what we are working on,” Reirden said. “Continuing to get him more reps, get him more comfortable on entries, using his speed, knowing where once you get more of those reps you start to develop and know where your blind outs are ... he’s still getting comfortable.”

Capitals expected lines vs Nashville:



Ovechkin-Backstrom-Wilson

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Hagelin-Eller-Panik

Leipsic-Dowd-Hathaway



Kempny-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Siegenthaler-Gudas



Holtby — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) January 29, 2020