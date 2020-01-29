“He's just been dominant in every aspect of the game,” fellow sophomore Aaron Wiggins said.

Smith nearly single-handedly willed Maryland (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) to its first road win of the season Jan. 21 at Northwestern. He scored 25 points against the Wildcats — with 21 coming in the final 20 minutes as part of the Terps’ second-half turnaround. It was a career high, but it only lasted five days before Smith had 29 against the Hoosiers.

“He's walking around with a little bit more of a swagger in between games and all that stuff,” Turgeon said after the win Sunday. “So he's feeling good about himself. … We have a lot of guys playing with more confidence, but Stix is really taking it to another level.”

Smith ranks second in the Big Ten in Ken Pomeroy’s analytics-based player rankings. The only player ahead of him is the one he will match up against Thursday when No. 18 Iowa (15-5, 6-3) visits College Park. Luka Garza, the Hawkeyes’ star from Washington, leads the conference in scoring (23.1 points per game) and is second in rebounding (10.7 per game).

Garza scored 21 points in the Hawkeyes’ 67-49 win at home over Maryland this month. That game started Iowa’s five-game winning streak, and Garza has had at least 21 points in each of those wins.

But Smith has played at a high level defensively through much of this season, and the 15th-ranked Terps have yet to lose at home. Smith fended off Ohio State center Kaleb Wesson at Xfinity Center earlier this season, and he now gets to play with the confidence boost of knowing his offense is clicking, too.

Smith is averaging 15.2 points per game but has scored at least 18 in each of his past four outings. Double-doubles are hardly newsworthy for Smith; he is up to 11. Smith has only scored fewer than 10 points twice. The difference in how he has played lately is “just a lot more confidence,” said Smith, who was recently named the Big Ten’s player of the week for his performances against Northwestern and Indiana.

As a talented but inconsistent freshman paired in the frontcourt with sophomore Bruno Fernando, Smith averaged 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds last season. Smith had already showed improvement in nearly every area, but now he has also proved what matters most: He can carry his team to a win when necessary.

“He kept looking over his shoulder for Bruno,” Turgeon said. “Bruno kind of carried the torch last year, and there was a lot of pressure on Jalen this year coming in with our team and him and everything. I think it took him a long time to kind of grow into that role.”

In these past few games, Wiggins said he has noticed Smith’s emergence. While he sat on the bench watching Smith shoot free throws against Indiana, Wiggins talked to a teammate about how Smith “has been playing out of his mind.” Then he started thinking about how Maryland could be the best team in the Big Ten if Smith can maintain this form.

Among the areas where Smith has improved is beyond the three-point arc. Although he hit an important three during last year’s NCAA tournament, he didn’t make one through the first five games of this season. This month, he has become one of the most reliable three-point shooters on the team.

“Once he got on that little hot streak, [Turgeon] told him, ‘We’re going to get you some more shots,’” Wiggins said. “... It’s awesome seeing him get really confident and stay comfortable out there shooting the ball and being aggressive.”

Smith has hit 14 of 24 three-pointers this month, including a career-high four makes against Indiana. With the success has come confidence, which has manifested into more standout performances.

The two most recent showings have been accompanied by some healthy displays of emotion, too. Turgeon didn’t like how Smith taunted Indiana fans after Sunday’s game. Both Smith and Turgeon apologized for the behavior. But Turgeon doesn’t want to altogether eliminate that side of Smith, either. He has shown what he can do on the court. Now Smith is embracing the fire and fight that often accompanies the best players.

“Because he’s confident, he’s starting to come out of his shell,” said Maryland guard Darryl Morsell, who also played with Smith at Mount St. Joseph in Baltimore. “And I love it. I love the emotion he’s playing with. We feed off it. But personally, I don’t think he’s reached his peak."