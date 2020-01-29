To punctuate an emphatic slam by the mohawked Chris Andersen: “When you’re aerodynamically designed, you can do those kinds of things!”

The voice stands out from those most often associated with the biggest moments in sports. Joe Buck’s has an edge to it; Jim Nantz’s is all buttery smoothness. Harlan’s is all energy and can feel like a call to action akin to a well-blown shofar. The message is always the same: joy in the moment.

“I just love sports and I’m really enjoying it, and I want people to know that,” Harlan said this week. “If you’re in the stands, how are you not marveling at a big play? I am, too.”

“Some opera singers can hit all the notes, and I guess I’m able to hit that note and punch that sound," he added.

Some 40 million people are expected to hear Harlan, 59, call the Super Bowl on Sunday for Westwood One, the national radio network that carries the game. It will mark his 10th straight Super Bowl for the network, which he said will be the most consecutive by any Super Bowl play-by-play man in any medium. (He and Jack Buck are tied at nine.)

Harlan is ubiquitous on radio and television, calling NBA games for TNT and college basketball and NFL games for CBS. But it’s his radio-honed style, whimsical and performative and big, that makes him a relic of a bygone era of broadcasting.

A few years ago, he was calling a “Monday Night Football" game on Westwood One when a fan ran onto the field. Most broadcasters might note the annoying stoppage in play or dismiss the fan. Harlan narrated the action as if the guy were barreling toward a game-winning touchdown: “He’s at the 40! The guy is drunk, but there he goes!” This season, Harlan described a black cat scurrying across the MetLife Stadium field with similar zeal: “The cat runs into the end zone! That is a touchdown!”

On the last weekend of the NFL season, Harlan was calling a game for CBS. The Kansas City Chiefs were playing the Los Angeles Chargers, but they were also battling the New England Patriots for playoff seeding. As both games ticked down, Harlan bounced between describing what he was watching live in Kansas City and what he was watching unfold in South Florida on a screen in the booth: a late Dolphins touchdown helping the Chiefs secure a first-round bye.

“I’m getting confused. Which game are you calling?” asked his partner, Rich Gannon.

“I’m calling both games!” cried Harlan, adding, “I think I’m breaking every FCC rule in the book!”

“It was TV gold,” Gannon said this week. “It’s hard to do something like that on network TV today; you do one thing wrong and one person in New York says, ‘What are you doing?’ Kevin isn’t afraid to take risks.”

And in an age when everyone on Twitter is a critic, seemingly everyone on the Internet loved it, too.

Harlan, of course, is not the only big-voiced broadcast on the air — ESPN’s Joe Tessitore and Fox’s Gus Johnson come to mind — but Howard Deneroff, Westwood One’s executive producer, said there are fewer play-by-announcers looking to stand out.

“There is a trend toward I guess the word is ‘cookie-cutter’ announcers," he said. “There is a model to get jobs, and schools are training kids to get them. I went to Syracuse, and I don’t say this to criticize, but you could name 10 guys from there and they’re all very good, but they’re also interchangeable. Kevin is a throwback.”

Harlan’s father, Bob, was the president and CEO of the Green Bay Packers. Growing up, Kevin would sneak into the radio booth at Lambeau Field and call pretend games. At the University of Kansas, Harlan had a professor and mentor named Tom Hedrick, who was the voice of the Chiefs and called Super Bowl I on national CBS radio. After graduation, Harlan called games for the Kansas City Kings, now the Sacramento Kings, on radio and TV. Then Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt hired him to call the team’s games on the radio.

The way Harlan sees it, the play-by-play man is the fourth-most important aspect of a television broadcast, after the picture, the analyst and the graphics and other bells and whistles of the production. “Radio gives you more freedom to develop more of your voice — tonality and pacing, really — because that’s all you have," he said. “It’s the purest form of broadcasting. So I think it lends itself to maybe being more animated than if you go straight to TV.”

Fewer broadcasters are coming up doing radio, Deneroff said. And because so many niche telecasts are available to wider audiences — on cable outlets such as SEC Network and through services such as NBA League Pass — many younger broadcasters are trying to appeal to a national audience earlier in their careers. Together with more widespread training, all of that has the cumulative effect of stifling the originality in the voices of some rising broadcasters.

“It’s harder to be colloquial if you’re on the SEC Network than if you’re doing local Alabama radio," Deneroff said. "It also means you develop less of a regional sound.”

However Harlan developed his voice, it’s in high demand. This week, as he prepared for Sunday’s Super Bowl, TNT tapped him to call a Tuesday night game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, the first Lakers game since Kobe Bryant’s death. Harlan was preparing Monday for a week that would take him from one of sports’ most somber moments to the revelry of the Super Bowl. The game was ultimately postponed, but the assignment had Harlan thinking about how he would balance the gravitas of the occasion with the joy of a basketball game. “I think there might be a little less energy than usual,” he said.

Now, though, it’s on to Miami, and to the promise of a game that boasts Patrick Mahomes, a flashy 49ers defense and plenty of potential for a classic Harlan call.