The bodies of all nine had been recovered from the site by Tuesday and four — Kobe Bryant, John Altobelli, Sarah Chester and Zobayan — had been identified through the use of fingerprints, the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner announced.

Why were they flying in a helicopter?

The eight passengers and one pilot were headed from John Wayne Airport in Orange County to Camarillo Airport near Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where Bryant was to coach his daughter’s team in a basketball tournament. Bryant often took helicopters to beat Los Angeles traffic and the group boarded his usual chartered chopper with his usual pilot at the controls.

What went wrong?

The Sikorsky S-76B hit the hillside at a high speed, for reasons that investigators have not yet determined, and burst into flames. It crashed about 17 miles from the academy.

Who is investigating?

A National Transportation Safety Board team, along with officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and the FBI, began investigating the crash as quickly as investigators could get close enough to the smoldering wreckage. On Tuesday, an NTSB member said that the agency had finished its inspection of the site and was turning it over to local authorities.

Why is the investigation taking so long?

Aviation investigations typically take months, with the final report coming as much as a year after the incident. Investigators will look at the helicopter maintenance records as well as debris; the pilot’s experience and actions; the weather; and what officials call the “cascade of errors” that can occur as an emergency escalates, especially in foggy conditions such as Sunday’s.

What is the area like?

In addition to a wide debris field, the site is not easily accessible to vehicles. Curious onlookers, who arrived almost immediately, further complicated efforts to remove the victims’ remains and comb the site. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office locked down the perimeter, with deputies patrolling on horseback and all-terrain vehicles.

What sort of helicopter were they using?

The Sikorsky S-76B helicopter, owned by Island Express charter service, was described by aviation analyst Miles O’Brien as “a workhorse.” The N72EX model has been favored by Bryant and other celebrities because of its comfort and safety record. “It’s the flying Lincoln Town Car for executives,” O’Brien told CNN. “This is what corporate helicopter aviation is built on — on this Sikorsky. It’s twin-engine. It’s reliable. It’s safe. It’s capable.” The chopper was traveling at around 170 miles per hour when it crashed as evidenced by the way in which it broke apart upon impact.

What do we know about the crash itself?

A NTSB investigator described the crash as “high energy,” with the chopper, which was at 2,300 feet when the pilot last communicated with air traffic controllers, descending at a rate of more than 33 feet per second (23 miles per hour) at impact. It was traveling forward at about 152 miles per hour just before the crash, according to a radar report by FlightAware. Debris was strewn across more than 500 feet on the hillside. The helicopter was not equipped with a terrain avoidance warning system or a “black box” of the type typical on airplanes. Neither fact is unusual, but the presence of both might have helped avert the crash or provide information about it. According to the NTSB’s Jennifer Homendy, the helicopter may have missed clearing the hill by 20 to 30 feet. An iPad with ForeFlight, an app pilots use to log flight plans and weather briefings, was on board and recovered by investigators.

Who was the pilot?

Zobayan, 50, was approved to fly in what’s known as special visual flight rules and also was an instructor. Darren Kemp, one of his former students, told the L.A. Times that Bryant “doesn’t let anyone else fly him around but Ara.” He was the chief pilot for Island Express, with more than 8,000 hours flying time.

What was the weather like on Sunday?

When the helicopter took off, the weather was fine. But it grew foggier as the chopper flew north. Compounding matters was the fact that maritime fog can be funneled into canyons. Calabasas residents who witnessed the crash described a thick fog, and visibility was so restricted Sunday morning that the Los Angeles Police Department’s Air Support Division grounded its helicopters. Its flight minimums are two miles of visibility and an 800-foot cloud ceiling. Investigators will study weather patterns, which can quickly change because of uneven terrain in Southern California.

“You have competing things going on at the same time,” Stephen LaDochy, a climatology professor at Cal State L.A., told the Times. “The inversion layer is heavier, drier air sinking down, while the marine layer is pushing up. It is a battle zone between the uplift and the sinking motion of the marine layer.”

Why wasn’t the pilot using instruments?

Zobayan, according to audio recordings, was not relying on instruments, which is not unusual in L.A., where chopper pilots prefer to navigate by following major roads. “Using instruments, you’re at the mercy of controllers, and as busy as Los Angeles airspace is, you’re likely to get routed all over the place,” Brian Beker, a longtime fixed-wing pilot who flew out of Santa Monica, told the Times. “In L.A., it’s a notorious headache.”

Did the pilot make a critical mistake?

Zobayan could have landed at Burbank’s airport, but that would have forced passengers to seek ground transportation the rest of the way. That’s never an easy judgment call to make, especially when you’re carrying a VIP.

“Psychologically, that’s the hardest part,” Kurt Deetz, a former Island Express pilot, told the Times. “Biting the bullet and saying, ‘The weather’s crap, I have to turn back.’ It’s hard to accept the fact you can’t get the job done.” Instead, pilots often continue on and even the most experienced can become disoriented if not relying on instruments when cloud cover thickens and obscures the horizon.

Who was the baseball coach on board?

John Altobelli was a legendary junior college baseball coach at Orange Coast College, where players voted that the team would play its season opener Tuesday afternoon. Altobelli coached future major leaguers Jeff McNeil and Aaron Judge, among others.

What has been the NBA’s response?

The league postponed the Lakers’ game against the Clippers, scheduled Tuesday at Staples Center. Players gathered Tuesday to talk about Bryant and share stories about him in what ESPN described as an impromptu session. The team will return to practice Wednesday afternoon, with its next home game scheduled for Friday against Portland.

How will the NBA honor Bryant?

It’s too early for that determination, but fans and players are taking matters into their own hands. A Change.org petition calling for the NBA to alter its logo, which was created in 1969 and features Jerry West, to a silhouette of Kobe Bryant, had gotten more than 2.6 million signatures by Wednesday morning. Almost three years ago, West said he was fine with the idea of changing it. The Lakers’ general manager when the franchise acquired Bryant, West called Sunday “one of the worst days of my life.”

NBA players were making changes of their own, with several who wore either of Bryant’s numbers — 8 and 24 — asking to switch. Meanwhile, all across L.A., there were vigils and remembrances of Bryant Tuesday.

When will Bryant enter the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame?