At first glance, bettors have good reason to like the over. The Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers were two of the most prolific offensive teams of 2019, finishing fifth and second in total points, respectively, and sixth and fourth in total yards. The Chiefs averaged 2.6 points per drive, the second-highest mark during the regular season, with more than half of their offensive drives ending in a field goal or touchdown. San Francisco recorded the fifth-most points per drive (2.4) and had the third-highest rate of touchdowns.

AD

AD

Those numbers have only ramped up in the postseason. The Chiefs and 49ers, together, are scoring a touchdown on almost every other drive in the playoffs, leading to a robust average of 3.3 points per drive.

Simple math tells us that a team that gets about 11 drives per game (an average amount for these two teams and also for each Super Bowl participant since 2002) and scores about three points per drive will end up with around 33 points at the end of the game, assuming it ends in regulation. Multiply that by two and we’d be looking at 66 total points in Super Bowl LIV, an easy win for the over.

It won’t be that easy, obviously, because teams play defense, too. San Francisco had one of the best defenses this season and the Chiefs vastly improved theirs after the bye week. As a result, we should temper our expectations for a shootout.

AD

AD

A team like Kansas City that scores 2.6 points per drive against an average defense will score just 2.1 points per drive against one as solid as San Francisco’s has been this season (1.6 points allowed per drive, fourth best in the league, playoffs included). The 49ers could be expected to score 2.5 points per drive against a defense like Kansas City’s. Using those numbers would project a final score of 28-23 in favor of San Francisco — and a win for the under.

If we make the same defensive-influenced adjustments to how often each team scored on a drive and whether that score was a touchdown or field goal, we can simulate this Super Bowl 1,000 times and expect for it to go under the 54½ total a majority of the time.

The over has hit in five of the last seven Super Bowls. But the under is the smart bet here.