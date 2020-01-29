Owners and the league are hopeful that DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association, will usher the new CBA to completion, several people familiar with the process said.

Negotiations between the league and union have proceeded in recent months on the premise that a 17-game regular season would be part of the deal. A rejection of that by the players would be a severe setback in the owners’ view, said those people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deliberations are at such a sensitive stage.

Those people described the new CBA as nearly completed, pending the players giving Smith the go-ahead to finish the process.

The players who serve as NFLPA representatives for the 32 teams are scheduled to meet Thursday in the Miami area. The only teams not expected to be represented are the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, the Super Bowl participants. Thursday’s meeting comes after players on the NFLPA’s ruling 11-member executive committee spoke by conference call Monday.

No formal vote of the player reps is scheduled for Thursday, according to a person close to the situation. But owners are hopeful that the player reps will either authorize Smith to complete a CBA with the owners based on certain specified terms, or put the deal that’s on the table to a vote of all NFL players.

In a recent memo to all players, Smith said that the league and union had reached tentative agreements on a number of issues but had differences remaining on other issues. The tentative agreements, Smith wrote in the memo, included significant changes to the league’s drug policies and system of player discipline. Smith wrote that negotiations had been proceeding with the league basing its offers for financial gains for the players on the premise of a 17-game season, a shortened preseason and a potentially expanded playoff field.

Goodell said Wednesday that extending the regular season would be justified, even amid some players’ concerns about health and safety, because of the corresponding adjustments that would be made to other parts of the league’s calendar.

“We don’t look at it as just: We have a 17th game,” Goodell said. “We look at the entire season, the offseason, training camp, how we prepare our players to get ready for the season, how we practice during the season.”

Goodell said the negotiations have been productive. The current CBA expires after the 2020 season.

“We’ve made a lot of progress at, now, seven or eight months since we began those discussions more formally,” Goodell said. “In those discussions, it’s been open dialogue. It’s been thoughtful. We’ve addressed difficult issues that face our league going forward and looking forward. Both the players and management and everyone at the negotiation have worked to try to find creative solutions to make the NFL better. And that’s what you want.”

Regarding other topics, Goodell said the league is concerned about the well-being of free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, who is facing criminal charges in Florida related to an incident with the driver of a moving truck.

“The first thing for all of us to think about is the well-being of Antonio, to understand what Antonio’s going through,” Goodell said. “We don’t talk about the wellness of our players publicly. But I would tell you that you can be sure that the NFL and the NFLPA have a tremendous amount of resources that are available to all players. They are going to be made available to Antonio. We want to help get him on the right track and get him in a position … where he thinks he can be successful in life. And we are confident that can happen.”

Brown already was under investigation by the league based on allegations by two women of rape, sexual assault and sending threatening text messages. He was not signed by any team after being released by the New England Patriots in September and faces a possible suspension by the NFL under its personal conduct policy.