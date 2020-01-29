Yet this year, those are the things No. 17 Maryland does best. The Terps (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten) sit third in Division I with 13.2 steals per game and sixth with 22.9 turnovers forced per game. They have a nominee on the midseason list for the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year, senior Blair Watson. They have five wins in a row heading into Thursday’s matchup at Ohio State (11-8, 4-4) — victories in large part due to the team finally getting comfortable in a new defensive scheme Frese installed before the season.

Maryland’s new defense is a switch-heavy, high-energy scheme designed to keep the ball out of the middle of the floor at all costs. It requires utter concentration from all five players for 40 minutes and is played with such aggression that it looks more like an attack than a defense at times.

Perhaps most significantly, it represents a newfound, program-wide dedication to defense.

“It's actually reconfigured my brain a little bit,” Frese said Wednesday before practice. “I'm now looking at defense first before offense.”

The Terps have the Texas Tech men's team to thank for that.

The need to change Maryland’s defense was a mere seed of an idea last winter, then took root in Frese’s mind as basketball season rounded its way into the Final Four and finally flowered in the offseason in Puerto Rico. It was there, at an Under Armour-sponsored gathering of football and basketball coaches, that Frese found herself talking again and again to a coach in from Lubbock, Tex.

Chris Beard’s Texas Tech team had been a fixture in Maryland’s film room long before the Red Raiders went to the 2019 national championship game. In the middle of last season, Frese wasn’t pleased with her team’s level of competitiveness, and she wanted to show them an example of what effort — real, unglamorous, clock-grinding effort — looked like. She and assistant coach Kaitlynn Fratz pulled tape of two of the best defensive teams in the nation, Virginia and the Red Raiders, well before the programs met in the NCAA tournament final.

“It was just to view how hard other teams are working,” Fratz said. “I think we actually showed more Virginia than we did Texas Tech.”

But it was the Red Raiders’ defense, which last year earned the highest adjusted defensive efficiency rating since Ken Pomeroy began tracking the stat in 2002, that planted itself in Frese’s mind.

“That’s been our Achilles’ heel over the years — realizing that we’ve always been able to score, we’ve always recruited great, talented players who can put the ball in the basket — but just really needing to take that next step on the defensive end.”

Frese thought Texas Tech’s switching defense would perfectly suit her incoming team, which is full of versatile, quick and long guards like 6-foot-1 Kaila Charles and 6-3 Diamond Miller, who can defend both guards on the perimeter and bigs in the post. But she had her doubts about committing to a brand-new scheme. That’s where Beard came in.

Frese said the coaches had two or three conversations in Puerto Rico, confabs that mainly consisted of Frese picking Beard's brain about the flaws of the scheme.

“My biggest concern was when you get rolled in the post with a guard, what that looks like, how much are you at a disadvantage in the post,” Frese said. “He really sold me on the fact that you lose maybe six points a game versus what you gain from it. It took away some of my apprehensions of a switching defense. I don’t think I could’ve envisioned, though — it’s been a game changer for us.”

The Terps had seven, hour-long preseason practices to learn the new defense, which first required a lot of unlearning from the team’s veterans. Seniors Charles, Watson and Stephanie Jones had to forget three years’ worth of defensive tendencies.

That was after they got over the shock of discovering they'd be dedicating a full hour to just defense.

“I don’t know that Brenda has ever given seven straight practices solely to defense,” Fratz said. “Usually it’s like, 5-10 minutes and we’re dusting off how to guard a flare screen, and then we move on.”

Although it took time for the defense to come together — early season losses at South Carolina and North Carolina State show that — Maryland appears to have vastly improved both in its base switching defense and its press defense. Their five-win string includes victories over three ranked teams, and the coaches for at least two of which have extolled the Terps’ defensive efforts.

“They’re really, really, attacking the ball,” Indiana Coach Teri Moran said. “They’re long, they’re athletic. In the past, I always felt like they were just trying to slow roll you and knock some time off the clock. … They’re really super aggressive. … they can create havoc for sure.”