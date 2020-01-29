Along with her comments, Bryant posted an image in which Gianna, also known as Gigi, and her father were prominently featured while posing with Vanessa and her three surviving daughters: Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and 7-month-old Capri.

Bryant also pointed to a fund set up to assist the other families affected by the Los Angeles-area helicopter crash that shocked the world of basketball and far beyond. In addition to the pilot, Ara Zobayan, the other six victims included: Christina Mauser, one of Bryant’s assistant coaches for his Mamba Academy girls’ basketball team; John Altobelli, a successful local college baseball coach; his wife, Keri, and their 13-year-old daughter, Alyssa; Sarah Chester and her 13-year-old daughter, Payton. Alyssa and Payton were basketball teammates of Gianna’s.

“Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them,” Bryant wrote while describing herself and her family as “completely devastated.”

Wednesday also saw the Los Angeles Lakers, for whom Kobe Bryant starred for 20 years and helped win five championships, hold their first practice since his death. The team was scheduled to play a game Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers, but it was postponed by the NBA, and the Lakers instead used some of that time to share remembrances of Bryant and their feelings about the tragedy.

“It’s been something that has touched my family, being the father of daughters, and it’s been very emotional,” Lakers Coach Frank Vogel said. “It’s something that brings us together. I’m around the people who were closest to Kobe throughout his time here, and it’s been just a deeply saddening time for all of us.”

Lakers star LeBron James used Instagram on Monday to share his feelings of being “heartbroken and devastated.”

“Man I love you big bro,” James wrote at the time in addressing Bryant. “My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this [expletive] on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here!”

“We want to represent what Kobe was about, more than anything,” Vogel said. “We’ve always wanted to make him proud, and that’s not going to be any different now.”

In her post Wednesday, Vanessa Bryant wrote, “I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable.