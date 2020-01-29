Kelce had 97 catches for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns this season, his fourth straight year with more than 1,000 yards. He was targeted 12 times on deep passes (20 or more yards), catching all eight deemed catchable by Pro Football Focus, including three for touchdowns. Kelce’s ability to make big plays is a concern for any secondary, and the 49ers have to hope their top strong safety is up to the challenge.

Tartt missed four regular season games with a rib injury, but his postseason presence is crucial for San Francisco. He’s an aggressive tackler who isn’t afraid to help stack the box against bruising running backs, but he also has enough coverage skills to match up with tight ends. Of the seven touchdowns the 49ers allowed to tight ends this season (including the playoffs), just one, Jacob Hollister’s TD in Week 10 for Seattle, came against Tartt in coverage. In games Tartt suited up this season, the 49ers allowed a passer rating of 80.7 when the opposing quarterback targeted a tight end, per data from TruMedia. That ballooned to 113.8 when Tartt was out for four games.

49ers defensive end Dee Ford vs. Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz

AD

AD

Schwartz has never missed a game since being selected in the second round, 37th overall, of the 2012 draft, and his performance this season was the best of his career. Schwartz, a second-team all-pro selection and the second-best tackle of 2019, per Pro Football Focus, has not allowed a sack all season, including the playoffs. He was one of two tackles to rank in the top five of PFF’s grades for both his pass protection and run blocking. (Ryan Ramczyk of the New Orleans Saints was the other.)

He will have to keep Ford, his former teammate, at bay. Ford was credited with 6½ sacks, one hit and 17 hurries during the regular season, and he had three pressures (one sack, one hit and one hurry) in San Francisco’s two postseason games. All but four of Ford’s quarterback pressures have come from the left side, making Schwartz the Chiefs’ first line of defense against him.

49ers cornerback K’Waun Williams vs. Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill

There will be some plays on which 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman will be tasked with stopping Hill, but when Hill operates out of the slot, he will be Williams’s problem. Hill has run 221 of his 430 routes from the slot in the regular season and playoffs combined, including one of his two touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC championship game. Williams was effective at covering the slot this season, allowing slot receivers to catch 48 of 66 passes for 375 yards and no touchdowns while recording two interceptions.

If the Chiefs try to spread the field with three wide receivers, or “11” personnel (one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers), as they usually do, it will be interesting to see how the 49ers counter. One strategy is to replicate what the Detroit Lions did in Week 4, going with six defensive backs against Kansas City’s “11” personnel and five against the Chiefs’ “12” personnel (one running back, two tight ends and two wide receivers). Detroit lost, 34-30, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes was held without a touchdown pass for the only time all season.

AD

AD