After losing 151-131, the second consecutive game and a league-leading fourth time this season they’ve allowed at least 150 points, the Wizards are on the precipice of falling into the worst defensive rating since the 1973-74 NBA season, according to statistics on basketball-reference.com. Their current rating of 117.2 ranks just shy of the 2018-19 Cleveland Cavaliers’ record of 117.6.

The Wizards (15-31) have 36 more games to clean up the reasons, or at least the most-common excuses, why their defense is so bad: miscommunication, lack of physicality, slow starts. If not, they may find themselves with a mark no team wants to own.

“I feel like sometimes we have to be more connected out there with constant talk, constant communication, and be ready for everybody’s best approach,” Thomas Bryant said. “It doesn’t matter whoever is playing out there, they have to come out strong and aggressive. We have to take that as a challenge at the first hand. We can’t wait.”

The Wizards share striking similarities with the 2018-19 Cavaliers who finished the season with a 19-63 record. For starters, assistant coach Michael Longabardi works as Washington’s defensive coordinator just as he did last year in Cleveland. Under Longabardi, the Wizards play zone defense 8.6 percent of the time, the second-most in the league behind Miami’s system (12.3 percent), according to Synergy Sports.

The zone can be effective in forcing the opponent to take long jumpers while cutting off drives inside, although neither panned out Tuesday night when the Bucks made 19 of their 37 three-point attempts and still scored 44 points in the paint. Unable to keep playmakers such as point guard Eric Bledsoe on the perimeter, Washington’s defense often broke down into a game of chase. The Bucks swung the ball to open shooters and collected 31 assists on their 50 made shots.

“A lot times I let [Bledsoe] get by,” backup guard Ish Smith said. “And that created and sparked a kick-out, and now we’re in chase mode.”

More than just sharing the same defensive coach with the historically bad Cavaliers, the Wizards also have been pummeled by injuries.

Last season, Cleveland used 27 players. The Wizards likely won’t reach that total but have used two hardship exceptions — replacement players brought in to fill roster spots in place of injured players. This season, the disruption of rotations, followed by the rocky integration of returning players, has played a role in Washington’s defensive woes. And these problems have overshadowed the individual play from their lone all-star.

Over the past two games, Bradley Beal has dueled with all-stars Trae Young and Khris Middleton and scored more than 40 points in the losing efforts. However, his big scoring nights were lost in the background — in Atlanta on Sunday, the Wizards lost 152-133, then Middleton scored a career-high 51 on Tuesday.