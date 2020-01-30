A part of planning for games is making sure players are — in coach-speak — put in the best spot to be successful. At this point in the season, it is less about making sure players know the ins and outs of the system; that should be established. Now, it’s about keeping the motivation high through the final 31 games of the regular season when the team leads the league in points and sits atop the Metropolitan Division.

For Reirden, this in part starts by continuing to learn how to challenge players up and down the lineup. Some still haven’t reached the apex of their abilities, and Reirden is still learning new ways to unlock their potential.

AD

AD

One of Reirden’s favorite parts of NHL all-star weekend — other than having his son, Travis, and wife, Shelby, with him — was getting to talk and mingle with current and former players and coaches to learn new ways to motivate on an individual basis.

Reirden particularly spoke with the three other all-star coaches: Bruce Cassidy of the Boston Bruins, Craig Berube of the St. Louis Blues and Rick Tocchet of the Arizona Coyotes. He also had a chance to interact with Al MacInnis, Keith Tkachuk and Wayne Gretzky.

“Just picked their brains,” Reirden said. “[How to] deal with certain players, more on an individual player basis, how to get more out of certain guys, this is a strategy you used or this is something that you’ve gone through and I think it was kind of an open forum for everyone. I sat back, relaxed and enjoyed it and it was quite a hot stove in the St. Louis Blues’ coaching office.

AD

AD

“[It was] valuable for me as a young coach to continue to grow and obviously talking to players as well is a good way to learn and try to get some insight to continue to motivate and push players to be as good as they can be."

Reirden has demonstrated a multitude of ways to push some of the newer Capitals. Defenseman Michal Kempny pointed out that Reirden tends to have a good gauge on the mood of the room, changing drills or varying practice to get out of a mundane routine on tough days.

Forward Garnet Hathaway echoed Kempny and said he felt that with Reirden at the helm, along with the other members of the coaching staff, the players feel so well-prepared that it serves as motivation to execute their roles. With an understanding of everyone’s responsibility, Hathaway said the team is “built on motivating each other and you want to do your part and do it well.” And when the coaching staff does get involved, players know their intentions.

AD

AD

“It’s not a personal attack ever … it’s always focused on ‘we need this from you to be the best team’ and that in itself is a motivation that you get from him and you get from the leaders,” Hathaway said.

Winger Brendan Leipsic said while each player responds to different techniques, Reirden has been good about using motivators via practice, video, and individually off ice. Leipsic said veteran players tend to motivate themselves, and he tends to watch video of his shifts on flights, with laptops the coaching staff has available to players.

“Each guy is different,” Leipsic said. “Some guys might need more of a kick in the butt more than others during different points in the season because it is a long season and there are days that you just might not have it and days that you do.”

AD

Center Nic Dowd said Reirden has given the fourth line (which consists of Dowd, Leipsic and Hathaway) more responsibility as the season has gone on, which gives Dowd an extra bit of motivation. It’s not necessarily a reward system, as Dowd will put it, but Reirden has used them as an example of when good things go right, those players will see more time on the ice.

AD

Conversely, Reirden also hasn’t shied away from sitting players for extended periods. The most noticeable example was during the Capitals’ game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 8, when Reirden benched defenseman Nick Jensen after he failed to clear the puck, fumbling it along the boards, and it found the stick of Sean Couturier for the game’s first score.

As a result of the turnover, Reirden sat Jensen for the remainder of the first period, leaving the Capitals with five defensemen at the coaching staff’s disposal. He finished with 13:04 of ice time. Reirden also has sat players for a couple shifts after taking unnecessary minor penalties; as of Thursday morning, the Capitals led the league in minor penalties with 194. The next closest is the Carolina Hurricanes with 185.

AD

“I think it’s challenging,” Dowd said of how the coaching staff continues to find ways to push players. “I think with some guys, what feels good isn’t necessarily the right motivation. Sometimes you don’t know exactly what gets you going and that is the coach’s job to figure it out.”