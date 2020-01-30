The success of the players they lead perhaps should have earned Bieniemy and Saleh NFL head coaching opportunities by now. But in a recent hiring cycle in which minority coaches repeatedly were passed over for head coaching chances, leading to widespread criticism of the league’s diversity efforts, Bieniemy and Saleh emerged as two of the faces of the issue.

It is not a story line that either was pushing to the forefront this week as they readied their players for Sunday’s game.

“I don’t want everybody to feel that they have to feel sorry for me,” Bieniemy said. “That’s not what this is about, okay? I’m in a great place. I happen to coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and we’re playing for the Super Bowl. So all the other stuff? Ah, it’d have been nice to get a job. But when it’s all said and done with, I am blessed and fortunate to be sitting here right now with you guys, having this conversation about how we’re going to go into this game on Sunday and take care of our business.”

Saleh said he “absolutely” remains confident that as he attempts to take the next step in his coaching career, he will be judged fairly by those doing the hiring of head-coaching jobs.

“I think the people who have kind of built this league have built this league on an open mind,” Saleh said. “And there’s no doubt in my mind that they go into it with an open mind. It still comes down to being the best person for the job. … I do have faith in the process. And I do believe that this league is great for a reason. And so I don’t have any issue with the way anything is going.”

Of the five new NFL head coaches hired after the regular season, none are African American and only one — the Washington Redskins’ Ron Rivera — is a minority coach. Only four of the 32 NFL teams currently have minority head coaches: Rivera, Mike Tomlin with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Anthony Lynn with the Los Angeles Chargers and Brian Flores with the Miami Dolphins.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said earlier Wednesday that the league is “not where we want to be.” The NFL must “change and do something different” to address its lack of diversity among head coaches, Goodell said, without offering specific remedies.

Owners are contemplating the possibility of extending the Rooney Rule, which requires each NFL team with a head coaching vacancy to interview at least one minority candidate, to formally cover coordinator openings. The rule, named for late Steelers owner Dan Rooney, previously was informally applied to some coordinator vacancies. The idea would be to improve the diversity of the coaches in the pipeline for head coaching jobs.

Paul Tagliabue, who was the NFL’s commissioner when the Rooney Rule was approved by the owners in December 2002 under the threat of litigation, said he would suggest the appointment of a new committee of owners to audit teams’ hiring practices.

“It might be that there needs to be a new Dan Rooney,” Tagliabue said. “It might be that there needs to be a new committee of owners. … It has to be part of the DNA of an organization.”

Jim Rooney, a son of Dan Rooney and the brother of current Steelers owner Art Rooney, said that owners must be committed to a thorough, unhurried hiring process. He said that before the Steelers hired Tomlin in 2007, they had an initial list of 37 candidates that included four minority coaches.

“Mike Tomlin doesn’t look like the Rooneys,” Jim Rooney said at Wednesday’s diversity forum. “But Mike Tomlin has the same values as the Rooneys.”

Saleh is reported to be the first Arab-American coordinator in NFL history. He was born in Dearborn, Mich., to Lebanese parents, and played tight end in college at Division II Northern Michigan. He left a banking job in Detroit as a credit analyst to pursue coaching, inspired to chase his football dreams in part by his older brother David’s safe escape from a financial-adviser training session in the South Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

He was reported to be a finalist for the Cleveland Browns’ head coaching job that went to Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski. Saleh said this week he was “very grateful” to Browns owner Jimmy Haslam.

“It was a learning experience for me,” Saleh said. “Yeah, you always go in and think you might do something different. But to honest with you, I think the way Cleveland went about their hiring process, they did such a good job of being thorough and making sure they crossed all their T’s, dotted all their I’s, there’s no doubt in my opinion that they’re gonna be headed in the right direction and I’m excited for them.”

Some African American coaches around the league have been particularly upset that Bieniemy was not hired for a head coaching job. He is a former standout running back in college at Colorado who had a nine-year NFL playing career, and has paid his coaching dues for close to two decades.

Bieniemy is an offensive coordinator for a head coach, Andy Reid, who is regarded as an offensive guru, raising the question of much credit Bieniemy deserves for Kansas City’s offense. But working for Reid did not prevent former Chiefs offensive coordinators Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy from landing NFL head coaching jobs.