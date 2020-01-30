That would be, Fiona, of course, at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

Fiona came to fame in January, 2017, when she was born six weeks premature. She weighed 29 pounds, while healthy Nile Hippopotamus babies are supposed to weigh between 55 and 120 pounds, zoo staff told reporters at the time.

AD

Zookeepers and veterinarians kept a close eye on Fiona in her first days as she fought to survive. Doctors from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center stepped in to help vets insert IVs into her veins to supply lifesaving fluids.

AD

Fiona gained strength and grew into one cute hippo. She loves to play and swim and hang out with her mom, Bibi. Her face seems to have a natural smile.

And she makes Super Bowl predictions.

She correctly chose the Eagles to defeat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, but incorrectly selected the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, according to Cincinnati NBC affiliate WLWT.

And this year? Well, it’s hard to tell.

Fiona was to select either a toy marked with a Chiefs logo or another with a 49ers logo, and at first Kansas City looked to be the clear winner. She approached the toy, opened her mouth to take a bite and nudge it around. Instead, she vomited up some of her lunch of leafy green vegetables.

AD

So what does that mean? Er, it’s not super clear.

Was Fiona drawn to the Chiefs and coincidentally developed an upset stomach along the way? Or was she so disgusted with Kansas City’s chances that she decided to physically demonstrate her revulsion?

If it’s the former, she’s on the same page as oddsmakers, who give the Chiefs a 1.5-point edge.

If it’s the latter, perhaps she’s contemplating Kansas City’s defense, which was 25th in the league in rushing yards allowed.

Regardless, here’s some cute Fiona content: