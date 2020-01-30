The Knicks lost to the Grizzlies on Wednesday night, which is hardly newsworthy because that’s what the Knicks do. But rarely do they cap all these losses in such a Knicks-y fashion.

With time running out in a Grizzlies blowout, Knicks point guard Elfrid Payton took exception to Jae Crowder’s salt-rubbing three-point attempt and knocked him into the front row with his forearm. Tempers flared, words were exchanged. Payton was assessed a flagrant-2 and ejected, as were Crowder and New York’s Marcus Morris Sr. for instigating.

Afterward, Morris didn’t exactly take the high road when talking about Crowder, with whom he previously had beefed.

“He plays the game a different way,” he told reporters. “He’s got a lot of female tendencies on the court, flopping and throwing his head back the entire game. It’s a man’s game and you just get tired of it.

“When you step back and shoot a three … and like rub it in … he’s unprofessional. He’s soft. His game is soft. He’s very womanlike.”

To which Crowder replied, in a reference to Morris’s shooting stats Wednesday:

Morris tweeted out an apology for his sexist remarks after the game:

After the teams scrapped, the fans at MSG broke out an old chestnut to let owner James Dolan know how they felt:

Madison Square Garden’s plumbing had the Knicks’ backs, however, with Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant complaining to reporters that the team’s locker room had no hot water and barely any water pressure after the game.

“This is beyond me,” he said.

All in all, it was a pretty Knicks-y night.

More on the NBA: