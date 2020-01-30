The Knicks and Grizzlies got into it 😳 pic.twitter.com/ysQO5S7aWC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 30, 2020

Afterward, Morris didn’t exactly take the high road when talking about Crowder, with whom he previously had beefed.

“He plays the game a different way,” he told reporters. “He’s got a lot of female tendencies on the court, flopping and throwing his head back the entire game. It’s a man’s game and you just get tired of it.

AD

AD

“When you step back and shoot a three … and like rub it in … he’s unprofessional. He’s soft. His game is soft. He’s very womanlike.”

"It's soft. His game is soft. He's soft. ... very woman-like."



—Marcus Morris on Jae Crowder after the Grizzlies-Knicks game pic.twitter.com/4yivbCUi7f — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 30, 2020

To which Crowder replied, in a reference to Morris’s shooting stats Wednesday:

THIS IS WHAT 5-17 LOOKS LIKE.!! 😂😂 https://t.co/vDf5cw103m — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) January 30, 2020

Morris tweeted out an apology for his sexist remarks after the game:

I apologize for using the term “female tendencies” I have the upmost respect for women and everything they mean to us. It was a Heat of the moment response and I never intended for any Women to feel as though in anyway I’m disrespecting them. Again I apologize with my comments. — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) January 30, 2020

After the teams scrapped, the fans at MSG broke out an old chestnut to let owner James Dolan know how they felt:

A loud "Sell the team" chant rises up at MSG with Knicks down 18 and a fracas on the court just broken up. MSG starts piping in loud music to break it up. Things are not going well in New York tonight. pic.twitter.com/X9zM0VQ3Vg — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) January 30, 2020

Madison Square Garden’s plumbing had the Knicks’ backs, however, with Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant complaining to reporters that the team’s locker room had no hot water and barely any water pressure after the game.

“This is beyond me,” he said.

All in all, it was a pretty Knicks-y night.

AD

So to sum up tonight in MSG: Knicks lose by 21, their starting PG tackles an opposing shooter, fans loudly chant 'Sell the team' and postgame their best player uses 'woman-like' as an insult. (I think that covers it) — Yaron Weitzman (@YaronWeitzman) January 30, 2020