“We’re going to talk through the pros and cons,” Winston said following the union’s annual news conference during Super Bowl week. “We’re going to talk through our options. I’m comforted in the fact that ever since I’ve been here, the guys have made the right decision. And they’ll continue to make the right decision, and I know it’ll be the right decision because it’s served us well.

The rhetoric surrounding the negotiations remained relatively noncombative. Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung, a member of the NFLPA’s ruling executive committee, said during the news conference that he agreed with the assessment by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman that the league proposing a 17-game season is hypocritical at a time when players’ health and safety issues are prominent. But mostly, players and DeMaurice Smith, the union’s executive director, said little about the details of the negotiations with the league.

Smith said he would not negotiate through the media, echoing a sentiment expressed Wednesday by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during his annual state-of-the-league address and news conference.

The NFLPA’s news conference Thursday came after player reps from 30 of the 32 teams met to consider the near-deal with the league on a new CBA.

“There’s been a lot of interesting thoughts that have come out of the meeting, quite frankly, and I think there’s been a lot of good things that’s come out of the meeting,” Winston said to a small group of reporters after the news conference. “And I think those guys now have plenty to chew on. I think they have plenty of questions. At some point, we’ll have to make a decision. And I think those guys know that.”

The players will continue to consider the possibility of a 17-game season being included in the CBA. The league’s concessions to the players on other issues have been negotiated within the context of an overall deal that includes a longer regular season.

“I think Ben [Watson, another member of the executive committee] said it best when he said we represent nearly 2,000 men that have 2,000 opinions,” Winston said. “We have 10 guys on the EC that have 10 opinions. Some of them are similar. Some of them are different. And I think it’s about looking at the entire package and saying: ‘What exactly is this?’ And I think it takes time to work through something like that. And you can’t say that you’re gonna have one meeting and then all of a sudden it’s gonna be [decided]…. The players vote. I don’t vote …. That democratic process takes a while. It can get a little messy. But our guys will be informed and our guys will make the right decision.”

The CBA eventually would have to be ratified by a majority of all players.

“There’s some catch-up that’s going on as well,” Winston said. “These guys are going to be really well-informed. That’s something that I’ve been crystal-clear with the league about, that De’s been crystal-clear with the league about, and I’ve been crystal-clear with my men about. This is not going to be something that I’m gonna come tell you, ‘Guys, this is it. Sign here.’ That’s just not the way I’ve ever run these things. And we have some time for those guys to weigh in and let their voices be heard. We’ll see where we get.”

Winston’s term ends in March, and he’s not eligible to run for another term. That has created a sense of urgency for the CBA to be completed before then.

The current CBA runs through the 2020 season, but there are some aspects of a new agreement that would take effect immediately for the 2020 season, if that deal is completed and in place before the new league year begins and the free agent market opens in early March.

Winston said he believes that each side is making a good-faith negotiating effort to reach an agreement.