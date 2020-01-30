The consensus opening line at most sports books was pick 'em, meaning no points would be given to bettors on either side. That has since moved in favor of the Chiefs, who are now slim 1½-point favorites. According to the archive at Sports Odds History, no Super Bowl has closed with a point spread of pick 'em and only three Super Bowls have featured a one-point favorite. Just one of those one-point favorites played in a Super Bowl since 2002, when the league expanded to 32 teams.

“You usually do not see many Super Bowls as a dead pick 'em,” Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading at William Hill U.S., said in a phone interview. “I think it will either be a pick 'em, Chiefs favored by 1 or Chiefs favored by 1½ the entire time. I don’t think San Francisco will be favored.”

That could be a good thing for the 49ers faithful. Super Bowl favorites over the past 17 years are a combined 5-12 against the spread. The underdog has covered in six of the last eight years.

As for this year’s game, the Chiefs have earned deserved acclaim for their offense. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce helped Kansas City pummel opponents to the tune of 2.6 points per drive, the second-best offensive efficiency rate this season.

Mahomes finished the year as the second-most valuable passer of 2019, according to ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating, behind only presumptive MVP Lamar Jackson. Hill caught all 10 of his catchable deep targets (traveling 20 or more yards), with four of those going for touchdowns. And Kelce made the pro Bowl for the fifth straight season after hauling in 97 passes for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns, although Super Bowl obligations kept him from playing in that all-star game.

Kansas City’s defense had its issues this season, but since the team’s bye in Week 12, opponents scored six fewer points per game than expected after taking into account the down, distance and field position of each play, according to data from TruMedia. By that metric, the Chiefs had the NFL’s sixth-best defense over the season’s closing span.

The 49ers, meanwhile, have perhaps the most balanced team in the NFL. Coach Kyle Shanahan was masterful in his play calling, allowing San Francisco to average 2.4 points per drive, the fifth-best rate in the league. The 49ers’ defense was ferocious against opposing quarterbacks, harassing them on more than one out of every four plays. Only the Pittsburgh Steelers pressured quarterbacks more often during the regular season.

Getting pressure on the passer has been key for both teams, and it could be the difference-maker in this year’s Super Bowl. San Francisco allowed 2.0 points per drive on drives without a sack but just 0.5 points per drive when recording at least one sack. Kansas City saw its defense improve from 2.3 points per drive to 0.9 points per drive in those same circumstances. However, the 49ers’ pass rush was ranked as the second best in the NFL by Pro Football Focus while the Chiefs languished as the fifth worst. Edge: San Francisco.

Furthermore, three of the Chiefs’ highest-scoring games this season came against defenses ranked 23rd or worse. Two of their three lowest-scoring games came against defenses ranked in the top 10. The 49ers’ defense is the fifth best at limiting points scored per drive. It’s that excellence on both sides of the ball that should give San Francisco the edge.