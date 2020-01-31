What you need to know about Super Bowl LIV

The matchup for Super Bowl LIV is set: The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Here’s everything you need to know.

Meet the Chiefs: Kansas City’s offense is a juggernaut with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes under center; Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins catching passes; and Andy Reid, one of the greatest coaches never to win a Super Bowl, calling plays.

Meet the 49ers: San Francisco is the NFL’s biggest bully. The defense, led by Nick Bosa, is bruising. On offense, the constellation of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle and breakout star Raheem Mostert is difficult to contain. They’re also coached by Kyle Shanahan, the young mind behind the 49ers’ old-school approach.

What else to know: Best recipes and tips for your party | Super Bowl squares | Prop bets | How does the NFL’s pass interference rule work? | How do overtime rules work in the Super Bowl?

