“The whole goal is a second screen experience,” said David Katz, Fox’s executive vice president for digital. Today’s viewers, Katz said, “aren’t locked away staring at a television intently. People have their phones next to them, and we believe something like this a ‘timeline stopper.’”
Fox deployed a similar broadcast for all seven games of the World Series, with former players Dontrelle Willis and Johnny Gomes and guest appearances by Roger Clemens and others. Katz said those broadcasts drew hundreds of thousands of viewers for each game.
The Super Bowl stream will start right before kickoff and be available on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. The three quarterbacks — including Montana, who played for both the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs — will be joined by host Joel Klatt, a FOX Sports analyst and former college quarterback.
“The idea here is it’s a hang,” said Katz. “It’s almost like you’re in the living room with these three legends while they’re having a conversation among themselves.”
Fans will be able to submit questions with a hashtag #AskTheLegends. Fox’s digital staff will also clip the best exchanges and post them on their various feeds.
The set will be located on the suite level of Hard Rock Stadium. Katz said he expected a parade of high-profile guests, including former players and celebrities, would join the broadcast for a few plays at a time.
Katz said the Fox telecast on linear TV had no plans to promote the second-screen stream. It will differ from ESPN’s megacast for the College Football National Championship, which offers different camera angles and announcers on ESPN’s many channels; here, viewers won’t be able to watch the game on the feed. It’s designed to be consumed in tandem with the main broadcast.
For Brees, the New Orleans Saints quarterback who’s been rumored to be mulling retirement, and who would be a highly-sought-after TV analyst, it is also a chance to showcase his broadcasting chops.