O’Daniel texted back first: “Coach, you do know we have a game on Sunday, right?”

Fuller responded with photos of the Lombardi Trophy and the field at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium decked out in Super Bowl regalia.

“Oh, that’s right,” feigned Milloy, who coached both players at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Md. “The whole town’s talking about you. Best of luck.”

The Washington area, and specifically the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, has a history of producing NFL talent, but this may be the first time two District-area high school teammates will suit up for the same team in a Super Bowl.

Fuller, the 2012 All-Met offensive player of the year, starts for Kansas City as its slot cornerback. O’Daniel, a 2011 first-team All-Met linebacker and 2012 first-team running back, plays on special teams and gets reps with the defense.

In a phone interview, Milloy said their potential was clear even before they set foot in high school. All three of Fuller’s older brothers, Vincent, Corey and Kyle, are NFL defensive backs (Vincent retired in 2011). Kendall Fuller commuted from Baltimore to play for Milloy’s Falcons, who played in five straight conference title games from 2004-2008.

On his first day of school, Milloy recalled, “His father walked in the office and said, ‘Coach, I’m going to give you my son, and I know you’re going to do good by him.’”

By the end of his freshman season, Fuller helped Good Counsel’s defense hold on for the game-winning stop of the WCAC championship game.

“He wasn’t too hard to coach,” Milloy said. “All you had to do was get him to the right damn field.”

Milloy had watched O’Daniel play as a middle schooler in a local youth league and recruited him to Good Counsel as mostly a defensive player. He spent his freshman year on the junior varsity squad learning the Falcons system and lifting weights. As a sophomore, he was playing on both sides of the ball for the varsity.

By his senior season, he’d committed to Clemson as a defender (“My personality is Clemson,” he said when he announced his decision), but was arguably the region’s best ball carrier. Against rival Gonzaga his senior year, he ran for 336 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries. He finished the year with 1,307 yards and 18 touchdowns. Good Counsel won its fourth-straight conference championship.

Both Fuller and O’Daniel went on to successful college careers. Fuller started immediately at Virginia Tech, where he had six interceptions as a freshman and was named the ACC’s defensive rookie of the year. He was selected in the third round of round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins, then traded to Kansas City in 2018 as part of the deal that brought quarterback Alex Smith to Washington.

O’Daniel won the 2017 College Football Playoff national championship with Clemson as a redshirt junior, and as a senior, ranked second on the team in tackles and third in sacks, and returned two interceptions for touchdowns. The Chiefs selected him with the final pick of the third round of the 2018 draft.

That summer, Milloy went out to visit his two former charges. He watched Kansas City practice and made sure Fuller and O’Daniel were settling in well. He bought a Chiefs hat and T-shirt, which he’ll be wearing when Kansas City faces off against San Francisco on Sunday.

He predicts a Chiefs victory.