While the NFL remains a passing league, the Niners used a run-heavy offense to blow past playoff opponents the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers, taking advantage of the play-calling of Coach Kyle Shanahan and a trio of speedy running backs — Raheem Mostert, Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo only had to attempt eight passes in the blowout win over the Packers that earned the Niners an NFC championship.

How does “outside zone” work? Where did it come from? And what does it mean for Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup? Let’s take a look:

How does outside zone work?

Outside zone is a running play on which offensive linemen focus their blocks on zones, or spaces on the field, as opposed to specific defenders (which is referred to as man-to-man blocking). It calls upon linemen to caravan toward the sideline and push back whichever defenders are in the way. Running backs are asked to look for three options: “Bounce” outside, “bang” a cut upfield between the linemen or “bend” on a cutback across the formation.

“You need [running backs] who find the lane, put their foot on the gas pedal and get 0 to 10 fast,” ESPN analyst Matt Bowen said.

The scheme can be boom-or-bust. No run play gets stuffed for no gain or a loss of yardage more often, and no run play yields more plays of 20-plus yards. In pursuit of the type of chunk plays that are necessary to win in the modern NFL (more commonly achieved through the passing game), teams have to keep hammering away in search of pay dirt. This is true even for the 49ers, who ran it better than any other team on their way to the Super Bowl.

“Outside zone is a war of attrition,” said Dave McGinnis, a longtime NFL coach. “The people who are successful with it are patient.”

What’s the origin of outside zone?

The importance of zone blocking traces back to Kyle Shanahan’s father, Mike, who helped innovate the idea in the early 1990s to counter the famous Pittsburgh Steelers’ zone blitz. Defensive coordinator Dom Capers used to disrupt the offensive line’s man-to-man blocking assignments with things like blitzing a linebacker and dropping a defensive end back into coverage.

Mike Shanahan, then the head coach of the Denver Broncos, and assistant Alex Gibbs realized something. Linemen should block an area rather than a man.

The scheme was simple, yet each play is delicate. If any defender penetrates the blocking wall, the run can be stuffed. This puts extreme pressure on each team to control the line of scrimmage, and it emphasizes why everyone must be patient: coaches in their play-calling and players in the execution.

“Timing is everything,” said Packers guard Billy Turner, who plays in the same scheme.

Maintaining every block on every play is hard, so the hit rate is low. But even if an offense only totals 20 yards on its first seven or eight rushes, the coach’s philosophy is: My players will ultimately do their jobs more often than your players will.

“Boom, then there’s a 60- or 70-yarder, and the defender’s saying, ‘He only had one long run!’” said Dennis Thurman, a longtime defensive coordinator. “But how disciplined were you? [Outside zone] only takes one guy breaking down.”

The flexibility proved difficult for opponents to defend. The Broncos won Super Bowl titles in 1997 and 1998, and Terrell Davis, the quintessential “one-cut” running back who thrived in Shanahan’s outside zone scheme, landed in the Hall of Fame.

How do the Niners use outside zone?

Kyle Shanahan hasn’t changed the core of the approach created by his father.

“It looks the same to me,” Thurman said. “It’s a simple concept, but it’s hard to stop.”

One similarity that Shanahan uses in his favor is a personnel grouping — two-running back sets — that is less common in today’s game. Defenses aren’t used to facing offenses with such a power run-heavy approach — even other outside zone-heavy teams, like the Los Angeles Rams, typically operate out of one-back, three-receiver lineups — but the 49ers have a fullback in Kyle Juszcyzk and tight end in George Kittle who are powerful blockers but versatile enough to also factor into the passing game.

The biggest difference in Shanahan’s version of the outside zone is the way he dresses up plays to confuse a defense. He runs multiple plays out of multiple formations to avoid developing tendencies that opponents can identify in advance. He deploys presnap motion and play-action at rates that rank among the highest in the NFL, creating what defenders refer to as “eye candy” — forcing defenses to think longer and play slower.

“Speed is everything,” McGinnis said. “If you make a slow, correct decision on defense, you’re wrong.”

What does it mean for the 49ers vs. the Chiefs?

The Chiefs will enter Sunday’s game understanding that the key to stopping the 49ers’ offense is slowing their outside zone. Their best weapon in this effort might be defensive tackle Chris Jones, who is a disruptive interior force but is dealing with a calf injury. Bowen identified him as the Chiefs’ most important player.

“If this is a line-of-scrimmage game, San Francisco is Super Bowl champion,” Bowen said. “If they can control the offensive front, it’s over.”

But simply slowing down San Francisco’s rushing attack won’t be enough to guarantee a Chiefs victory. The threat of outside zone keys the rest of the 49ers’ offense. They’re one of the most balanced teams in the league, calling runs 51 percent of the time, and have found success, particularly on first down, using play-action. They pull linebackers closer to the line of scrimmage and clear throwing lanes for Garoppolo.

“It’s brilliant,” Bowen said. “They’re consistently putting in defensive players in conflict and testing their eyes.”