“We already said we’re not going to pass the ball. It’s a two-man game only,” Wagner said, smiling, about his Wizards and world teammate Hachimura. “So, a lot of Wizards buckets. Nah, I’m just kidding. Obviously, it’s fun.”

Hachimura continues to make history as the first Japanese-born player to participate in the game.

“It means a lot,” said Hachimura, who will certainly draw hordes of international media at the event. “Other people are going to watch, so it means a lot.”

The two Wizards earned the selection despite missing an extended amount of time due to injuries.

Hachimura, who has averaged 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds through 25 game appearances, has not played since Dec. 16 after he sustained a groin injury that required a minor, unspecified medical procedure. However, Coach Scott Brooks indicated Hachimura is close to returning, possibly as soon as Saturday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

“I’m hoping [Saturday] but [if] not tomorrow then the next day,” Brooks said. “We’re in no rush, we’d love to have him back tomorrow but he’s looking great.”

Wagner, 21, has also returned to practice after missing seven weeks while rehabilitating his left ankle. Even so, NBA assistant coaches, who vote on the first and second-year players to make the roster, rewarded Wagner for his improvement from his rookie season. In his 21 game appearances, Wagner averaged 11.6 points, nearly seven more from his rookie year, and 4.4 rebounds per game.

“I just told [Wizards general manager] Tommy [Sheppard], I don’t really play for that stuff. I didn’t even have it really on my radar at all,” Wagner said about the Rising Stars game. “So, obviously it’s rewarding. It’s cool. But for me, necessarily it’s not something I wanted to accomplish in my life.”

The inclusion of the two young Wizards comes on the heels of veteran Bradley Beal missing out on his third consecutive all-star team.

On Friday, the fallout of Beal’s snub continued as his fiancee, Kamiah Adams, tweeted further clarification on comments she made during a postgame radio show. Over the airwaves, Adams expressed frustration with the all-star selection process and described Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, who was selected as an all-star starter by the fan vote, as playing “cherry-picking basketball.” However, in a lengthy tweet, Adams apologized for “my emotions going a million miles a minute and misspeaking" but stood by her support for Beal’s selection.

Beal did not speak to reporters following the Wizards’ practice Friday. Beal’s only public comments on the matter came after the game when he gave an on-court interview with the team’s television partner. Beal left the locker room before media were permitted to enter for postgame interviews.

“I’m a little p----- about it, but I know how I am,” Beal told NBC Sports Washington after nearly reaching a triple-double (34 points, nine assists and nine rebounds) Thursday night in a win over the Charlotte Hornets. “I was kind of expecting it, honestly. It’s disrespectful, but the real ones know, so I’m just going to keep competing and I’m going to try to get my team to the playoffs.”

Brooks again stated his strong belief in Beal as an all-star.