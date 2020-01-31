Bryant’s scoring acumen and fearless style of play drew an endless stream of movie stars, musicians and prize fighters to Staples Center, and his tragic death Sunday has brought thousands of mourners to the building, and the adjacent L.A. Live district, this week. On Friday, the Lakers will host the Portland Trail Blazers in their first game since Bryant’s helicopter crashed in Calabasas, killing all nine people aboard — including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna — and the contest will be an emotional remembrance of a beloved icon.

AD

AD

Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka, Bryant’s longtime agent and godfather to Gianna, released an emotional statement Thursday, calling Bryant’s death “an amputation of part of my soul.”

Rob Pelinka speaks on the loss of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/xnBiIpBuEw — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 31, 2020

“Kobe was a force of nature, deep and obsessed with excellence,” Pelinka said in the statement. “He was wise, determined, passionate. A visionary beyond measure. A dedicated and loving husband, and a “girl-dad” like no other. When he walked into a room, the energy ignited. He was high voltage, with a motor that had no limits. His mind had an infinite capacity to learn. He was, simply put, the most inspirational athlete of our time. What the world may not know, is that he was also the best friend anyone could ever imagine.”

Pelinka’s statement, released through the team, offered no indication of how Bryant would be honored Friday.

AD

AD

“I would imagine [paying tribute to Bryant] would make it a little harder than an ordinary game with all the emotions and that stuff, but we shouldn’t do it any other way,” Lakers Coach Frank Vogel said after practice Thursday. “It’s the right thing to do. It’s an important night for our franchise.”

As huge piles of candles, flowers and tribute paintings have amassed in L.A. Live, the price of tickets to the Blazers game have skyrocketed on the secondary market. Courtside seats were listed on StubHub for more than $15,000 each on Thursday afternoon, and sellers were asking more than $700 for the 300 level.

The tributes to Bryant at Staples Center have been ongoing this week. When the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, they honored Bryant by donning his jersey and holding a 24-second moment of silence, a reference to his jersey number.

AD

AD

Remembering our friend and @Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna & all of those we lost.

💜💛 Alyssa Altobelli

💜💛 John Altobelli

💜💛 Keri Altobelli

💜💛 Christina Mauser

💜💛 Payton Chester

💜💛 Sarah Chester

💜💛 Ara Zobayan

💜💛 Gianna Bryant

💜💛 Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/TKN24IpsEe — LA Kings (@LAKings) January 30, 2020

The Clippers, who typically cover the Lakers’ retired jerseys during their home games, left the two worn by Bryant uncovered Thursday night throughout their game against the Sacramento Kings. Clippers players donned warm-ups with Bryant’s jersey numbers on the back, and Paul George narrated a lengthy tribute video that aired before the game.

“Our city is suffering. Four days ago in Calabasas, nine lives were lost, leaving a gaping hole in the heart of Los Angeles,” George said. “We gather tonight in the house that Kobe Bryant built to honor him and them. Kobe was as synonymous with Southern California as the sunshine. He touched every inch of it.”

AD

The Lakers are progressing gradually and quietly toward their return to the court after their Tuesday game against the Clippers was postponed to allow for a grieving period. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the team declined to meet with the media Thursday for the second straight day, with Vogel telling reporters that the players “can speak when ready and not before.” After going through light shooting drills on Wednesday, the Lakers went outside to warm up and toss a football on a nearby field on Thursday before undertaking a traditional practice.

AD

“There are therapeutic benefits to sunshine,” Vogel said. “We’re trying to strike a balance of making guys feel good. Laughter is always a good remedy for something like this when it’s appropriate. We had some of that at today’s workout outside. It feels good to be out there. Once we came inside, it was back to business.”

Despite an offseason overhaul that brought many new faces to town, the Lakers have spent most of this season in a laughing and joking manner. The pairing of James and Davis has worked on the court from Day 1, and the unexpected contributions of Dwight Howard and other key role players have contributed to a jovial locker room culture. At 36-10, the Lakers possess the West’s best record and, with the Clippers, are the favorites to represent the conference in the NBA Finals. Thanks to their on-court success and strong chemistry, the Lakers have been more warmly embraced this season by the Staples Center crowd than at any point since Bryant’s retirement.

AD

The stage is set, then, for an overwhelming Friday night. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN, and the Lakers and Blazers share a rivalry that dates back decades. One of the great moments of Bryant’s early career came in Game 7 of the 2000 Western Conference finals, when he helped the Lakers seal a dramatic comeback win over the Blazers by tossing a lob to Shaquille O’Neal.

AD

James pledged on Instagram this week that he would “continue [Bryant’s] legacy,” saying that it was his “responsibility to put this s--- on my back and keep it going.” If the Lakers’ four-time MVP wants to make an on-court statement on Friday — say, chasing 60 points as a tribute to Bryant’s final night — the Blazers are an ideal opponent. Portland is outside the West’s playoff picture with a 21-27 record, it has the league’s 24th ranked defense and its injury-decimated wing corps is one of the NBA’s worst.