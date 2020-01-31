What’s most definitely not happening for the first time are complaints about players getting snubbed for all-star honors. This year, the Suns’ Devin Booker appears to have the most reason to feel he was dissed, but he’s not alone.

Other players who can reasonably claim snubbed status include the Wizards’ Bradley Beal, the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, the Clippers’ Paul George, the Bulls’ Zach LaVine and the Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns.

First, though, let’s get to the actual rosters for the game, set to take place Feb. 16 in Chicago:

Eastern Conference

Starters: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks; Joel Embiid, 76ers; Pascal Siakam, Raptors; Kemba Walker, Celtics; Trae Young, Hawks

Reserves: Bam Adebayo, Heat; Jimmy Butler, Heat; Kyle Lowry, Raptors; Khris Middleton, Bucks; Domantas Sabonis, Pacers; Ben Simmons, 76ers; Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Western Conference

Starters: Anthony Davis, Lakers; Luka Doncic, Mavericks; James Harden, Rockets; LeBron James, Lakers; Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

Reserves: Rudy Gobert, Jazz; Brandon Ingram, Pelicans; Nikola Jokic, Nuggets; Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers; Donovan Mitchell, Jazz; Chris Paul, Thunder; Russell Westbrook, Rockets

Now, it’s one thing to say someone should have been an all-star, but another to specifically name a player who did get the honor and should be bumped. There’s a good case to be made, though, that Booker, seeking his first all-star appearance, should have gotten the nod over Westbrook, set for his ninth. (Note: all statistics and team records are through Wednesday’s games.)

As has often been the case, the traditional counting stats are kind to the nightly triple-double threat that is Westbrook, but he lags in efficiency. Compared to Booker, Westbrook has notable edges in rebounds per game (8.1-4.1) and assists per game (7.4-6.4), and he’s barely behind in points (26.3-27.1).

The 23-year-old Booker, though, dominates Westbrook, 31, in advanced statistics (via Basketball Reference) such as true shooting percentage (.634-.526) and win shares (5.2-3.1), and he has solid advantages in player efficiency rating (21.5-20.7), box score plus/minus (2.3-1.9) and value over replacement player (1.7-1.4).

“I’ve played with and against multiple all-stars in this league,” Suns General Manager James Jones, who had a 14-year NBA career, said in a statement Thursday, “and Devin Booker is undoubtedly an NBA all-star.”

Here’s how Devin Booker ranks in advanced metrics compared to his competition for an All-Star spot (Mitchell, Paul, Ingram, Westbrook, Morant):



PER = 1st

TS% = 1st

VORP = T2nd

BPM = 2nd

OBPM = 1st

WS = 2nd

PPG = 1st



Paul, 34 and headed to his 10th All-Star Game, has been a far more efficient player than Westbrook, and that is reflected in his advantage over Booker in win shares (6.0-5.2), box score plus/minus (4.4-2.3) and value over replacement player (2.4-1.7). However, Booker has a better player efficiency rating (21.5-21.1) and a huge margin in scoring (27.1-17.1), while more than holding his own in assists (6.4-6.5) and rebounds (4.1-5.0).

The 26-year-old Beal, meanwhile, became the first player averaging more than 28 points to be left off the team since Purvis Short in 1985 (via NBCS Washington). Compared to Lowry, selected for the sixth time at age 33, Beal has major edges in scoring (28.6-19.8) and PER (22.3-17.5), and is close in rebounds (4.6-4.4) and assists (7.4-6.3). In all-star voting by his fellow players, Beal was second among East guards, behind only Walker and ahead of Young, Simmons and Lowry.

“A little pissed off about it, but I know how I am. I was kind of expecting it, honestly,” Beal said of getting snubbed after notching 34 points, nine assists and nine rebounds in a 121-107 win Thursday evening over the Hornets. “It’s disrespectful, but the real ones know, so I’m just going to keep competing, and I’m going to try and get my team in the playoffs, for sure.”

That goal of reaching the postseason is admirable, but a lack of team success appears to have factored in the all-star snubs, with Booker’s Suns and Beal’s Wizards mired in the bottom halves of their respective conferences. Neither player has performed well on defense, either, but Young is arguably the NBA’s worst defensive player, and his 12-36 Hawks have the league’s second-worst record.

If defensive chops and team success matter, then Brown and George certainly have cases to make. With averages of 23.5 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals, plus a 20.8 PER, George has helped the Clippers to the second-best record in the West.

Brown’s Celtics are fourth in the East, as he has chipped in with 20.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals, with a .599 true shooting percentage (good for seventh among NBA guards averaging at least 30 minutes per game). Alas, the NBA coaches who made the all-star reserve picks preferred his Boston teammate, Tatum (with Walker already a starter), while George may well have been dinged for only playing in 26 games.

As with Beal, LaVine’s 19-31 Bulls are far behind Lowry’s Raptors (33-14) in the standings, but the 24-year-old Chicago guard has better numbers in points (25.1-19.8), rebounds (4.9-4.6) and PER (19.5-17.5). As for Towns, the fact that his 15-32 Timberwolves have the second-worst record in the West was undoubtedly held against him, plus he has only played in 30 games.

Still, Towns’s gaudy 27.6 PER is fifth-best in the NBA, behind only no-doubt all-stars Antetokounmpo, Doncic, Harden and Davis and well ahead of Jokic (24.2), Gobert (22.9) and Ingram (20.5). The latter player is likely the one whose all-star inclusion would be most irksome to advocates for the Minnesota big man, as Ingram’s Pelicans have only a slightly better record (19-29), while Towns has other sizable advantages in points (26.9-25.0), rebounds (10.7-6.3), true shooting percentage (.646-.596), box score plus/minus (8.6-2.0) and VORP (2.6-1.5).

There is hope for the snubbed players, as each of them could wind up representing their conference if a current all-star is forced to miss the game. Until then, though, they’ll have little recourse but to gripe about their “disrespectful” treatment.