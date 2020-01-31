

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll got an orange Gatorade shower in 2014. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

One of the more whimsical Super Bowl prop bets offered by certain sportsbooks is on the color of the Gatorade shower the winning coach will receive. And this year, the wager is getting added attention because one color — purple — apparently has gotten an inordinate amount of attention from gamblers who think that there will be a watery sideline salute to the Lakers’ Kobe Bryant on Sunday.

As noted by the Action Network’s Darren Rovell, the DraftKings sportsbook was offering purple at +1200 odds on Tuesday (meaning a $1 bet would win you $12). As of this writing Friday afternoon, those odds had dropped to +120.

There’s really nothing behind this move other than speculation that the Gatorade shower will be purple in Bryant’s honor. The color only has turned up twice since Giants Coach Bill Parcells received the first Super Bowl Gatorade shower in 1987, per Oddshark: In 2003, when Buccaneers Coach John Gruden got a purple shower after beating the Raiders, and in 2012, when Giants Coach Tom Coughlin got doused after upsetting the Patriots.

Other sportsbooks have seen similar drops.

“We opened Purple at 10-1 on Tuesday, representing our longest odds of all colors offered,” Patrick Eichner, a spokesman for PointsBet, told Rovell. “Since opening, we’ve received a ton of steam on Purple, in part thanks to rumors across Twitter.”

Other speculation suggests that Red could be a safe bet at +300 odds, considering the Chiefs’ and 49ers’ color schemes. But the Gatorade color has matched the winning team’s color only three times since 2000: yellow with the Steelers in 2009 and blue with the Patriots in 2015 and 2019 (one could argue that the orange Gatorade shower that Broncos Coach Gary Kubiak in 2017 matched Denver’s colors, but the Broncos were wearing white that day, with orange only used as trim).

Here’s a look at the Super Bowl Gatorade colors since the 2000-01 season:

Year Winning team Gatorade color 2019 Patriots Blue 2018 Eagles Yellow 2017 Patriots None 2016 Broncos Orange 2015 Patriots Blue 2014 Seahawks Orange 2013 Ravens None 2012 Giants Purple 2011 Packers Orange 2010 Saints Orange 2009 Steelers Yellow 2008 Giants Clear 2007 Colts Clear 2006 Steelers Clear 2005 Patriots Clear 2004 Patriots None 2003 Buccaneers Purple 2002 Patriots None 2001 Ravens Yellow

Here are the Gatorade odds this year, per DraftKings:

Purple: +120

Red: +300

Yellow/green: +375

Clear/water: +700

Orange: +750

None: +900

Blue +1100