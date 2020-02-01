Capitals Coach Todd Reirden played down his decision to go with Samsonov instead of Braden Holtby against the Penguins, who trail the Capitals by six points in the Metropolitan Division standings. Reirden mentioned how he liked Samsonov’s play against Ottawa, that the coaches wanted to give him another challenge against a team he hasn’t faced, and that they also wanted to prep both goalies for the rest of the season.

“I think right now we need both goalies,” Reirden said. “There are a lot of games coming up here after the all-star break, there always is, and we went Braden for two games in a row and now we will go with Ilya for two games in a row and see how that goes. I have a plan in mind, but this is one that we address every day and we are fortunate to have a young, up-and-coming goaltender that has performed very well and a Stanley Cup, Vezina winner as well.”

Samsonov is 16-2-1 on the season and has not been credited with a loss since Nov. 15 against Montreal. He became the third rookie goaltender in NHL history to win at least 11 consecutive decisions, joining Ross Brooks (14 in 1973-74) and George Hainsworth (11 in 1926-27).

Holtby is 19-10-4 and has only one win (Jan. 27 against Montreal) in his past five appearances, and two in his last nine.

“I feel better and better after every game and always betters my skill,” said Samsonov, who admitted Friday’s game, his first appearance after the all-star break, was a little tough. “It’s good.”

Reirden said the rookie goaltender “wasn’t completely on” his game against Ottawa but he was pleased with his overall game, especially the breakaway he stopped on Vladislav Namestnikov in the first period. It came after Ottawa had only had one shot on goal: “He’s cold in the net, he hasn’t played in two weeks, and that is the save he makes? That is the type of stuff to me, that is the surprising part of Ilya’s game and a great compliment for a young goaltender to be able to do that.”

“He’s clearly been a surprise for us,” Reirden said Friday night in Ottawa. “Not a surprise in terms of what his talent level is. We’ve been waiting for him for a while, we know his high-end ability as a prospect. He’s going to be an excellent goaltender in this league for long time, but certainly how he has done it, he continues to surprise us with the success he has.”

Sunday’s game comes with elevated stakes with both teams so close in the standings.

It will be the first meeting this season between the league-leading Capitals (35-12-5, 75 points) and Penguins (32-14-5, 69). That means that while it is the usual star-studded affair led by Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, a handful of players will experience the Capitals-Penguins rivalry for the first time. It is something Reirden said he thought about a lot after the game in Ottawa, and he is looking forward to see how they respond. With Washington’s new faces adding more physicality and aggressive play on the forecheck, Reirden wants to see how the team will stack up against one of the league’s best.

“That’s where you really can start to evaluate with your new adds and I am very happy with lots of our new additions and guys who haven’t played against them before and now will get a chance to have a look at it,” Reirden said.

On the Pittsburgh side, Kris Letang said the game will be a big litmus test for the Penguins, who have won three of their last four, including a 4-3 overtime victory over Philadelphia on Friday. The team is 4-2-0 since Crosby came back from an extended absence due to core-muscle surgery.

Crosby has 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 23 games this season. Ovechkin has 54 points (37 goals, 17 assists) in 51 games.

“It’s always different games,” defenseman Dmitry Orlov said of when the Capitals play the Penguins. “It’s always rivalry. It’s always tough. A lot of battles. They have a good team, we have a good team and we kind of hate each other. A lot of history in these games, yeah obviously it’s not going to be easy for both teams. We are pretty close in the standings right now and everyone is still fighting for a playoff spot.”