And if you want a prop-bet game for your Super Bowl party, The Post has you covered.

“The 49ers won’t shut down Mahomes, and I would be worried about a fourth-quarter comeback if the 49ers are winning once the pass rush begins to tire and Reid finds a weakness, but this is the best defense Mahomes has faced during the postseason by a considerable margin. The 49ers should be better along the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in this game, and that has won football games for a century now.”

ESPN tallied picks from 79 writers, editors and analysts; 49 picked the Chiefs. Among the notable names: Chris Berman (Chiefs, 35-32); Matthew Berry (Chiefs, 31-27); Todd McShay (Chiefs, 31-27); Mina Kimes (49ers, 34-31); Katie Nolan (49ers, 24-21); and Steve Levy (49ers, 24-17).

“All the impromptu plays that Patrick Mahomes makes and the speed of his weaponry, and the fact that I think Damien Williams is going to be a very big factor in this game.”

“Patrick Mahomes — operating one of the best offenses of all time — will have the ball last in an epic shootout and he will march Kansas City down the field for the go-ahead score.”

“I just think, the 49ers, they have one of the toughest defensive lines in the league. They’re going against Patrick Mahomes, which has to be the most explosive offense in the league. But I feel like defense wins championships.”

“One team needs its quarterback to throw for 300 yards to win, the other doesn’t. And usually, in a playoff setting, the team that doesn’t need its QB to do that often wins.”

“The 49ers will try to limit the Chiefs’ possessions with their dominant ground game, but it’s a tall task to keep Mahomes down for four quarters — he has the sole power to change the game.”

“So here’s the question: Can Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, and company get to Mahomes before Mahomes spots one of his various receivers wide-a-- open in the San Fran secondary? Given that Mahomes never stops moving (making it much harder to track him down than a guy who settles into the pocket), I’m betting that Mahomes will be as elusive against the 49ers as he has been against pretty much every team (when healthy), and that the 49ers won’t be able to keep him from gaining yards and scoring points.”

“The Chiefs are the superior team on paper, coming into the game ranked first in Elo by a healthy margin. Long gone are the days of Kansas City relying on recycled 49er QBs to lead the charge — it now has Mahomes, who currently rates higher relative to a league-average starter (+119) than any other quarterback in franchise history, according to Elo. His rating is much higher than that of [Jimmy] Garoppolo, about whom Elo remains very much unsure despite San Francisco’s great season.”

Mack’s mattress stores are offering a promotion: If customers spend $3,000 on a mattress set and the 49ers win, they get 50 percent of their money back or 100 percent in store credit. As a hedge, Mattress Mack (real name: Jim McIngvale) has wagered $1 million at the Mirage sportsbook in Las Vegas on the 49ers +120 moneyline. If you recall, McIngvale wagered $13 million on his hometown Houston Astros to beat the Washington Nationals in the World Series, hedging against a similar in-store promotion. It didn’t quite work out.

