Auburn has won four straight, coming back from 19 points down against Mississippi earlier this week before winning in double overtime. Kentucky has won eight of nine. ESPN’s College GameDay has been in town, a first for Auburn. It’s the regular season, but it feels bigger than that. Follow along for live updates.
Wildcats start hot from three-point range
Auburn’s defense has jammed up the paint on Kentucky’s drives to the hoop, but the Wildcats brought their shooting strokes with them on the road. Kentucky is 3 of 4 from three midway through the first half. Ashton Hagans, Tyrese Maxey and Johnny Juzang have each knocked down three-pointers.
Maxey and Immanuel Quickley each have five points to lead the visitors in scoring. Samir Doughty has 10 points already for Auburn, which trails, 19-14, with 7:52 to play in the first half.
A fight to the top of the SEC
The winner of tonight’s matchup will take sole possession of second place in the Southeastern Conference and will have the best chance at tracking down Louisiana State to stand atop the league.
Both Auburn (17th) and Kentucky (13th) are ranked ahead of LSU. And winning the conference will matter this year; the SEC is nowhere near as strong as in seasons past. It is on track to put five or six teams in the NCAA tournament, but Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina are squarely on the bubble.