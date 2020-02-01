The last time Kentucky faced Auburn? That would be in the 2019 Midwest Region final , when fifth-seeded Auburn stunned the second-seeded Wildcats in Kansas City, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in program history with a 77-71 overtime win.

Auburn would later lose to Virginia in the national semifinals, but the win over Kentucky felt like a seismic moment in the SEC. And the Tigers have continued their push into 2020 ahead of Saturday’s home rematch against the Wildcats. Auburn is ranked No. 17 in the country, with an 18-2 record and a 5-2 conference mark, good for third in the SEC. No. 13 Kentucky is 16-4 and 6-1 in the SEC, a game ahead of Auburn.