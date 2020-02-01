Cue the collective eye roll from the Twittersphere.

“ ‘When you get into a business as the son of [blank] you have to overcome a lot’ is a thing Joe Buck actually said,” tweeted SB Nation’s Spencer Hall.

“[He] knows it’s far harder getting into the business without a famous name for a calling card,” Chicago Tribune columnist Phil Rosenthal later chided.

Buck did clarify that the upside of the opportunities afforded to Shanahan outweighed the downsides. But the sting of the comments lingered, in part because they came as the NFL grapples with a spate of legacy hires within its enduringly white coaching ranks. And because they amplified how awkwardly positioned the sport’s top broadcasters — including Buck, the son of legendary announcer Jack Buck — are to handle that story.

The impact of nepotism on the league’s coaching fraternity is well chronicled. There are only three black head coaches, while the sons of famous coaches continue to get promoted through the ranks. Adam Zimmer was just named the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, where his dad is the head coach. Former Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees recently told Peter King that he only took that job in 2018 after he was promised he could add his son to the coaching staff.

During Sunday’s Super Bowl, which Buck will call, Shanahan will stand across the sideline from Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who, despite helping to lead the league’s most dynamic offense, was not hired to fill any of the five open coaching positions this offseason, outraging his black colleagues and some pundits.

It’s a rich story line that Buck didn’t seem to get during the NFC championship game. And he’s not the only charmed sports son in the Super Bowl broadcast booth. Kevin Harlan, son of longtime Green Bay Packers CEO Bob Harlan, will call the game on the radio for Westwood One.

There are similar stories across the NFL and other sports. Fox NFL announcers Kenny Albert and Thom Brennaman are the sons of Marv Albert and Marty Brennaman. Noah Eagle, the son of CBS’s Ian Eagle, got the play-by-play job this season for the Los Angeles Clippers at the age of 22.

There may be something to absorbing the job at a young age, and also to just longing to emulate your dad. “I watched how happy broadcasting made him,” Buck told reporters in Miami this week. “And if you’re close with your parent and you see they’re happy doing something, it’s only natural you want to follow in their footsteps.” It happens across other industries, from Hollywood to the media.

Like in coaching, though, the insularity of broadcasting magnifies questions of who’s afforded the limited opportunities and who isn’t. About 70 percent of NFL players are black. But there’s only one black play-by-play announcer, Greg Gumbel, in the regular rotation of the league’s four broadcast partners, CBS, FOX, ESPN and NBC.

Buck said he understands how lucky he is. “I was not broadcasting St. Louis Cardinals baseball because I was accomplished,” he said. “I was broadcasting baseball at 21 years old because I was Jack Buck’s son.” He added: “I had a billion advantages.”

And it’s something he has clearly thought a lot about. In his 2016 book, “Lucky Bastard,” Buck wrote that his friend Kate Hudson, the actress and daughter of Goldie Hawn, once offered him this nugget of wisdom: “Americans love a good success story. They just don’t know what to do with a success story that comes out of a success story.”

“In two sentences, she summed up one of the essential conflicts of my life,” Buck wrote.

It’s advice he may be passing along to the next generation of Bucks. Asked about improving diversity in broadcasting, Buck said he’s “all for that.” Especially, he said, because both his daughters want to go into the business. (His wife also works on camera, covering the NFL for ESPN.)

As for those with hiring power, Mark Silverman, president of Fox Sports, dismissed any connection between nepotism and diversity in the booth. “Look, it’s an interesting question,” he said, “and it’s going to sound cliché, but if they’re good, we want them. When we’re evaluating talent, it’s never a question of who’s your family.”

Howard Deneroff, the executive producer of Westwood One, agreed. “Maybe it helps get the job,” he said, “but no one is keeping these jobs for 20 years because of nepotism.”