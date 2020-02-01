

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of the Edmonton Oilers battles against Elias Lindholm of the Calgary Flames. (Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

While three of the NHL’s four divisions don’t appear poised to provide much drama in the second half of the regular season, five of the eight teams in the Pacific are within a few points of one another as the schedule begins to lean more heavily toward intra-divisional games.

The Vancouver Canucks (29-18-4, 62 points) lead the division but enjoy just a two-point cushion on the Calgary Flames (27-19-6, 60 points). The Edmonton Oilers (26-18-6, 58 points), Arizona Coyotes (26-21-6, 58 points) and Vegas Golden Knights (25-20-7, 57 points) are not far behind. According to Hockey Reference’s playoff probabilities report, Vancouver is the favorite to win the division with 98 points by season’s end. Edmonton and Calgary are projected to be second and third, respectively, followed by Arizona and Vegas. All five have better than a 50/50 chance to make the playoffs.

However, that could all change on short notice. The Flames have the most remaining games division rivals (14 of 30) followed by the Oilers (12 of 32) and Canucks (12 of 31), Golden Knights (11 of 30) and Coyotes (nine of 29). Edmonton won’t play Vancouver again this season after splitting the regular season series 2-2.

“You can go from first to last, from last to first the next night and we’re all going to play each other coming up right at the end of the year,” Vegas forward Max Pacioretty said. “It’s going to be a fight to the end, and we’re expecting these last 30 games to be really intense. But on the bright side if you’re able to get in and you’re able to get through these games, that should prepare you for the playoffs and we’re looking forward to that challenge.”

Games remaining in 2019-20 vs. Coyotes vs. Flames vs. Oilers vs. Canucks vs. Golden Knights Arizona Coyotes ▬ 1 1 3 2 Calgary Flames 1 ▬ 2 2 2 Edmonton Oilers 1 2 ▬ 0 3 Vancouver Canucks 3 2 0 ▬ 2 Vegas Golden Knights 2 2 3 2 ▬

Vancouver will have to finish strong to maintain its slim lead. The Canucks are tied with the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders for most games remaining during the final four weeks of the regular season (15). The key will be continued success by their netminder, Jacob Markstrom. Markstrom has saved eight more goals than the league average despite facing an above-average rate of high-danger shots, those scoring chances that originate in the slot or crease. In addition, his 21 quality starts (indicating an above-average save rate) are the sixth most in the league, but his quality start percentage (21 of 35, 60 percent) is the third highest among goaltenders with at least 30 starts in 2019-20.

The Golden Knights will have to start gaining ground soon. They are among the teams with the fewest games remaining during the final four weeks of the regular season (12), and just four of their 13 games in February are against opponents with a losing record. Coach Peter DeBoer, hired as a replacement for Gerard Gallant earlier in the season, will have to figure out how to use his team’s depth. The Golden Knights produce a high volume of quality chances (12 high-danger chances per 60 minutes at even strength, third highest this season) but have not turned those into goals (2.7 per 60 minutes, 18th) despite six players — Pacioretty, Reilly Smith, Mark Stone, Jonathan Marchessault, Paul Stastny and William Karlsson — with at least 10 goals.

Arizona has depth, too: Seven players have 10 or more goals. If you add Taylor Hall, acquired from the New Jersey Devils in December, the Coyotes have eight, tied for the most with five other teams. Hall has shown he can carry a team. In 2017-18 he was named the league’s MVP after posting a career-high 93 points in 76 games, including a 26-game point streak, to help the Devils earn their first playoff appearance since 2012.

The Oilers have the opposite problem. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl account for more than a third of the team’s points. No other team has a 1-2 punch with a higher share of points. And when those two are off the ice, Edmonton has been outscored 60-40 at even strength.

Calgary is dealing with scoring issues of its own. The Flames went from averaging 3.6 goals (fourth most) in 2018-19 to 2.6 this season (fourth fewest). Johnny Gaudreau is at the heart of those issues. His goals per game have dropped by almost half, and his point-per-game rate is also at a career low.

“We have great players, and it’s just about putting it together at the right time,” defenseman Mark Giordano said. “I feel like last year we had a great start and an unbelievable first half and sort of lost that confidence we had down the stretch and it carried over for us in the playoffs. Hopefully this year is the complete opposite.”