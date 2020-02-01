It is with heavy hearts that the Washington Nationals mourn the passing of Phil Rizzo, the father of Mike Rizzo. pic.twitter.com/8aPZfdvBSU — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) February 1, 2020

“My father is totally responsible for where I’m at today,” Rizzo said in a statement released by the Nationals. “Not only the way he brought me up in baseball, but that he gave me the love of the game, and we worked out hard together for me to become a good player. He taught me how to work hard, be aggressive, go after what you want and get it done.”

In May of 2008, Phil Rizzo was one of eight members of the Professional Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame’s inaugural class. One of his more notable scouting accomplishments was filing the first report on right-handed pitcher Brandon Webb and nudging the Arizona Diamondbacks to select Webb, an eventual Cy Young Winner, in eighth round of the 2000 draft. Another was convincing Mike Rizzo, now a World Series-winning GM, to try scouting after his playing days flickered out.

Phil Rizzo spent the last 11 years as a special adviser to Mike and the rest of Washington’s front office. Mike would call his father after many games, and often joked that Phil’s colorful language could not be printed in the newspaper. They spoke by phone after the Nationals won the World Series, close to midnight on Oct. 30, and Mike teared up during a December conversation while recounting their chat. Phil, watching from Chicago, where he raised Mike and lived in the summer and fall, kept saying: “We did it … We did it.”

There weren’t the usual advice and pointers. There was just a father and son enjoying a championship, sharing a moment they had thought about forever.