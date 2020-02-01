TV: ESPN. The match will be replayed at 8 a.m. on ESPN2.

Pre-match reading

Kenin reached her first Grand Slam final by taking down the world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, 7-6 (8-6), 7-5, in a sweltering semifinal match that showed the American’s moxie and drive to win as much as it did her tactical acumen. Kenin, a 21-year-old American who was born in Moscow but moved to Florida as a baby, saved a pair of set points in both sets to fight off Barty, an Australian playing in front of a pro-Aussie crowd.

Kenin’s quick rise through the rankings may have been lost in American women’s tennis amid Serena Williams’s attempts to win her record-tying 24th major and excitement in the past year over 15-year-old Coco Gauff, but the 5-foot-7 counterpuncher has been steadily working away. She was ranked outside of the top 100 two years ago, ranked 15th entering the Australian Open and will move into the top 10 for the first time whether she wins or loses Saturday’s match.

Kenin, the 14th seed, is fiery on court, frequently pumping herself up or gesturing to the crowd, and her first final will require all the firepower she’s got.

Muguruza, though unseeded in this tournament, is no pushover. The 26-year-old Spaniard has two Grand Slam titles — the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017 — and she owns the distinction of being the only woman to beat each Williams sisters in a Grand Slam final. She beat Serena to capture the French Open title and beat Venus to win Wimbledon.

Muguruza is in the midst of an impressive resurgence in Melbourne after dropping to No. 36 in the rankings at the end of last year. She arrived in Australia suffering from a viral illness but has improved throughout the tournament and beat three top 10 players en route to the title match including No. 4 seed Simona Halep, whom she upset with a thrilling 7-6 (10-8), 7-5 win in the semifinals.

Like Kenin, she saved multiple match points in that cracking semifinal.

The two have played just once before, with Kenin taking a 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 win in Beijing in September, and while that victory should give the young American confidence heading into Saturday, the Muguruza competing in Australia looks like a different player. Muguruza is a power player — she stands five inches taller than Kenin — and the American will have to redirect that strength to avoid being hit off the court.

Muguruza may also hold a mental edge over Kenin, having played for major titles before. Kenin is no shrinking violet in the spotlight, she beat Gauff on her way to the title match in Australia and beat Serena Williams at the French Open last year, but the Spaniard has more Grand Slam experience. Kenin is brimming with confidence to be sure, but it being her first Grand Slam final, no one knows exactly how she’ll handle the moment.