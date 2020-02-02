Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth; U-23s vs. West Brom on Monday

Wolverhampton midfielder Owen Otasowie (age 18): not in the 18 for 0-0 draw at Manchester United; U-23s at Southampton on Monday

Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): in the 18, did not play in U-23s’ 4-1 defeat at Manchester City

Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s at Swansea City on Monday

Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 17): U-18s

Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 17): U-18s

Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18s

Chelsea goalkeeper Ethan Wady (age 18): U-18s

Women’s Super League

Birmingham City defender Adrienne Jordan: at Liverpool, ppd. (poor field conditions)

Birmingham City midfielder Bri Visalli: at Liverpool, ppd.

Championship

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 90 (assist) in 4-0 victory over Stoke City

Chrissy Martin!



Another one for his Derby County tally

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 5-1 defeat to Brentford

Fulham defender Tim Ream: not in the 18 (red-card suspension) for 3-2 victory over Huddersfield Town

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: in the 18, did not play

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Cardiff City

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory at Leeds (transfer to AC Milan failed at deadline)

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat to Bristol City

Luton Town defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: entered in 73rd in 2-0 defeat at West Brom (Luton Town debut)

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: played 64 in U-23s’ 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough

Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 17): U-18s

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Portsmouth

Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: entered in 75th in 3-2 victory over Burton Albion

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18): played 90 (scored in 63rd) in 2-1 victory over Lincoln City

Charlie Kelman's last five games...



⚽️❌⚽️❌⚽️



Another angle of his goal from yesterday

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: played 90 in 3-1 victory over Ross County

Rangers defender Matt Polster: played 83 in 0-0 draw with Aberdeen

Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 18): Celtic reserves

Rangers midfielder Julian Anderson (age 18): U-18s

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: entered in 61st in 1-0 defeat to Arbroath

Dundee United midfielder Dillon Powers: played 90

Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: in the 18, did not play

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timothy Chandler: played 90 (scored in 90+) in 1-1 draw at Fortuna Duesseldorf

Timmy Chandler did it again for @eintracht_us! 🇺🇸



Matchday 18: Game-winning goal at Hoffenheim ⚽️

Matchday 20: Game-tying goal in the 92nd minute at Dusseldorf ⚽️

Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: not in the 18 (knee injury)

Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: played 90

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): entered in 87th in 2-1 defeat at Augsburg

RB Leipzig midfielder-defender Tyler Adams (age 20): played 69 in 2-2 draw with Mönchengladbach

Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: entered in 90+

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: in the 18, did not play in 4-2 victory at Paderborn

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 17): entered in 77th in 5-0 victory over Union Berlin

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 20): not in the 18

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: played 89 in 0-0 draw at Hertha Berlin

Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 20): did not play in Köln II’s 4-3 defeat at Sportfreunde Lotte

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): not in the 18 for Schalke II’s 2-0 victory over Bonner

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 19): Wolfsburg II, no match scheduled

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): Augsburg II, no match scheduled

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: loaned to Belgian second-flight Saint-Gilloise

Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): U-19s (played 73, scored on penalty kick in 50th in USMNT’s 1-0 victory over Costa Rica)

Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 17): U-19s

Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19s

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19s

RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 17): U-19s

Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 18): U-19s

Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman (age 17): U-19s

Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 18): U-19s

Mönchengladbach midfielder Pablo Soares (age 17): U-19s

Nurnberg midfielder Roberto Hategan (18): U-19s

Frauen Bundesliga

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: no match scheduled

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fürth forward Julian Green: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory at Jahn Regensburg

Greuther Fürth midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): in the 18, did not play

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 90

Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: at Bochum on Monday

Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: entered in 67th in 2-2 draw at Darmstadt

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford: in the 18, did not play in 1-1 draw with Stuttgart

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): entered in 78th in 2-2 draw with Wehen Wiesbaden

Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19s

Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19s

Karlsruher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19s

St. Pauli midfielder Leon Flach (age 18): U-19s

Stuttgart defender Max Goeggel (age 18): U-19s

3 Liga

Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): played 90 in 1-0 victory over Hansa Rostock

Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: played 90 in 4-3 defeat to Viktoria Köln

Sonnenhof defender Ken Gipson: vs. Wurzburger on Monday

Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: vs. Wurzburger on Monday

Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 19): U-19s

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Lille forward Tim Weah (age 19): not in the 18 (hamstring injury) for 2-1 victory at Strasbourg

Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: in the 18, did not play in 3-2 victory over Nantes

Feminine Division 1

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: played 90 in 6-0 cup victory at Rodez

Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: played 90 in 7-1 cup defeat at Montpellier

Metz defender Kristen Ricks: not in the 18

Metz goalkeeper Sydney Drinkwater: not in the 18

Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: played 90 in 1-0 cup victory at Soyaux

Guingamp defender Haley Lukas: not in the 18

Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: in the 18, did not play in 8-0 cup victory at CA Paris

Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: in the 18, did not play

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: no match scheduled

Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: no match scheduled

SPAIN

La Liga

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Barcelona

Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: played 74

Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: played 66

Huelva midfielder Kristina Fisher: played 89 in 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano

Huelva forward Danica Evans: played 59

Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: played 90 in 3-0 victory at Logroño

Tenerife midfielder Claire Pleuler: played the first 45 in 6-2 defeat at Levante

Tenerife midfielder Katie Murray: in the 18, did not play

Tenerife midfielder Taylor Porter: not in the 18

Valencia forward Cara Curtin: entered in 90+ in 2-2 draw with Real Betis

Real Betis midfielder Samantha Dewey: entered in 62nd

Real Betis goalkeeper Anna Rosa Buhigas: in the 18, did not play

Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: not in the 18

Segunda Division

Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: in the 18, did not play in 2-1 victory over Sporting Gijon

ITALY

Serie B

Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: in the 18, did not play in 1-0 victory over Virtus Entella

Serie A Women

Sassuolo defender Grace Cutler: played the first 35 (injured) in 6-0 victory over Orobica

Empoli defender Emily Garnier: data unavailable for 2-1 defeat to Roma

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Ajax defender Sergino Dest (age 19): played 90 in 1-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven

VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Utrecht

Emmen defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-0 defeat at Feyenoord

Eredivisie Women

PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: did not play in 6-1 cup victory at Eindhoven

Eerste Divisie

Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz at Ajax II on Monday

Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): vs. Go Ahead Eagles on Monday

Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 17): vs. Go Ahead Eagles on Monday

PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): played 90 in 3-1 defeat at MVV

PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): played 90

BELGIUM

First Division A

Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 19), on loan from D.C. United: played 61 in 1-0 defeat at Oostende

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: not in the 18 for 3-1 victory over Standard Liege

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18, did not play in 1-0 victory over Antwerp

Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory Mouscron

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 19): Gent II

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat to Tondela

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19s

Porto forward Johan Gomez (age 18): U-19s

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: no match scheduled (knee injury)

SWITZERLAND

Super League

St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory at Basel

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: winter break

DENMARK

Superliga

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): winter break (did not play in USMNT’s 1-0 victory over Costa Rica)

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: winter break (transferring to OB after this season)

Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 18): winter break

Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: winter break

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): winter break

Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: winter break

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 20): winter break

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: preseason

Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: preseason

Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20): preseason

Orebro goalkeeper Jake McGuire: preseason

Damallsvenskan

Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: preseason

Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: preseason

Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: preseason

Orebro midfielder Cali Farquharson: preseason

Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: preseason

Djurgarden defender Rachel Bloznalis: preseason

Vittsjo forward Summer Green: preseason

Vittsjo defender Genessee Daughetee: preseason

Vittsjo defender Lorina White: preseason

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: preseason

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: preseason

Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: preseason

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Molde midfielder Henry Wingo: preseason

TURKEY

Super Lig

Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: entered in 74th in 2-1 victory at Rizespor

GREECE

Super League 1

Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Asteris Tripolis

HUNGARY

NB I

ZTE forward Eduvie Ikoba: entered in 59th in 2-0 defeat at Paksi

CYPRUS

1 Division

Pafos midfielder Danny Williams: in the 18, did not play in 3-0 victory at Ethnikos Achna

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Hapoel Kfar Saba

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: vs. Hapoel Raanana on Monday

Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: data unavailable for 1-0 victory over Sektzia Nes Tziona

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: season complete (2nd place; 31 matches, 31 starts, 6 goals)

AUSTRALIA

W-League

Adelaide midfielder Mallory Weber, on loan from Utah Royals: played the first 19 (injured) in 2-0 defeat at Newcastle

Adelaide defender Amber Brooks, on loan from Houston Dash: played 90

Adelaide defender Julia Ashley: not in the 18

Western Sydney defender Sam Staab, on loan from Washington Spirit: no match scheduled

Western Sydney forward Kristen Hamilton, on loan from North Carolina Courage: no match scheduled

Western Sydney forward Lynn Williams, on loan from North Carolina Courage: no match scheduled (USWNT for Olympic qualifying: two goals, three assists in two group matches)

Western Sydney goalkeeper Abby Smith, on loan from Utah Royals: no match scheduled

Melbourne Victory forward Darian Jenkins, on loan from Reign FC: no match scheduled

Melbourne Victory midfielder Haley Hanson, on loan from Houston Dash: no match scheduled

Melbourne Victory defender Emily Menges, on loan from Portland Thorns: no match scheduled

Canberra forward Simone Charley, on loan from Portland Thorns: no match scheduled

Canberra defender Kaleigh Kurtz, on loan from North Carolina Courage: no match scheduled

Canberra forward Katie Stengel, on loan from Houston Dash: no match scheduled

Sydney goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe, on loan from Washington Spirit: no match scheduled

Sydney midfielder Sophia Huerta, on loan from Houston Dash: no match scheduled

Sydney forward Veronica Latsko, on loan from Houston Dash: no match scheduled

Brisbane defender Carson Pickett, on loan from Orlando Pride: no match scheduled

Brisbane midfielder Celeste Boureille, on loan from Portland Thorns: no match scheduled

Brisbane midfielder Rylee Baisden: no match scheduled

Perth midfielder Crystal Thomas, on loan from Washington Spirit: no match scheduled

Perth forward Morgan Andrews, on loan from Reign FC: no match scheduled

Melbourne City defender Lauren Barnes, on loan from Reign FC: no match scheduled

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Argentinos Juniors midfielder Matko Miljevic (age 18): in the 18, did not play in 1-1 draw with Racing

Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: not in the 18 for 5-0 victory over Rosario Central

Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: at Patronato on Monday

BRAZIL

Serie A

Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18): played 90 in 0-0 draw at Ypiranga Erechim

ECUADOR

Serie A

Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos: no match scheduled

MEXICO

Liga MX

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Puebla

Necaxa midfielder Fernando Arce Jr.: played 90

Pumas midfielder Sebastian Saucedo: played 72 in 1-1 draw at Santos Laguna

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18, did not play in 2-0 defeat at Pachuca

Leon midfielder Mauricio Isais (age 18): in the 18 did not play in 2-1 victory at Morelia

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: not in the 18