Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth; U-23s vs. West Brom on Monday
Wolverhampton midfielder Owen Otasowie (age 18): not in the 18 for 0-0 draw at Manchester United; U-23s at Southampton on Monday
Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): in the 18, did not play in U-23s’ 4-1 defeat at Manchester City
Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s at Swansea City on Monday
Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 17): U-18s
Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 17): U-18s
Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18s
Chelsea goalkeeper Ethan Wady (age 18): U-18s
Women’s Super League
Birmingham City defender Adrienne Jordan: at Liverpool, ppd. (poor field conditions)
Birmingham City midfielder Bri Visalli: at Liverpool, ppd.
Championship
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 90 (assist) in 4-0 victory over Stoke City
Chrissy Martin! 💫— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) February 1, 2020
Another one for his Derby County tally 👏 pic.twitter.com/ePqSzCDUBp
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 5-1 defeat to Brentford
Fulham defender Tim Ream: not in the 18 (red-card suspension) for 3-2 victory over Huddersfield Town
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: in the 18, did not play
Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Cardiff City
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory at Leeds (transfer to AC Milan failed at deadline)
Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat to Bristol City
Luton Town defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: entered in 73rd in 2-0 defeat at West Brom (Luton Town debut)
Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: played 64 in U-23s’ 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough
Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 17): U-18s
League One
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Portsmouth
Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: entered in 75th in 3-2 victory over Burton Albion
Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18): played 90 (scored in 63rd) in 2-1 victory over Lincoln City
Charlie Kelman's last five games...— Southend United (@SUFCRootsHall) February 2, 2020
⚽️❌⚽️❌⚽️
Another angle of his goal from yesterday 👇#SOUvLIN #Blues pic.twitter.com/xezYur2Wpm
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: played 90 in 3-1 victory over Ross County
Rangers defender Matt Polster: played 83 in 0-0 draw with Aberdeen
Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 18): Celtic reserves
Rangers midfielder Julian Anderson (age 18): U-18s
Championship
Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: entered in 61st in 1-0 defeat to Arbroath
Dundee United midfielder Dillon Powers: played 90
Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: in the 18, did not play
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timothy Chandler: played 90 (scored in 90+) in 1-1 draw at Fortuna Duesseldorf
Timmy Chandler did it again for @eintracht_us! 🇺🇸— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 1, 2020
Matchday 18: Game-winning goal at Hoffenheim ⚽️
Matchday 20: Game-tying goal in the 92nd minute at Dusseldorf ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/LXnvrvKDfr
Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: not in the 18 (knee injury)
Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: played 90
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): entered in 87th in 2-1 defeat at Augsburg
RB Leipzig midfielder-defender Tyler Adams (age 20): played 69 in 2-2 draw with Mönchengladbach
Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: entered in 90+
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: in the 18, did not play in 4-2 victory at Paderborn
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 17): entered in 77th in 5-0 victory over Union Berlin
Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 20): not in the 18
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: played 89 in 0-0 draw at Hertha Berlin
Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 20): did not play in Köln II’s 4-3 defeat at Sportfreunde Lotte
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): not in the 18 for Schalke II’s 2-0 victory over Bonner
Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 19): Wolfsburg II, no match scheduled
Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): Augsburg II, no match scheduled
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: loaned to Belgian second-flight Saint-Gilloise
Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): U-19s (played 73, scored on penalty kick in 50th in USMNT’s 1-0 victory over Costa Rica)
Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 17): U-19s
Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19s
RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19s
RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 17): U-19s
Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 18): U-19s
Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman (age 17): U-19s
Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 18): U-19s
Mönchengladbach midfielder Pablo Soares (age 17): U-19s
Nurnberg midfielder Roberto Hategan (18): U-19s
Frauen Bundesliga
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: no match scheduled
2 Bundesliga
Greuther Fürth forward Julian Green: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory at Jahn Regensburg
Greuther Fürth midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): in the 18, did not play
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 90
Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: at Bochum on Monday
Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: entered in 67th in 2-2 draw at Darmstadt
St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford: in the 18, did not play in 1-1 draw with Stuttgart
Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): entered in 78th in 2-2 draw with Wehen Wiesbaden
Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19s
Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19s
Karlsruher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19s
St. Pauli midfielder Leon Flach (age 18): U-19s
Stuttgart defender Max Goeggel (age 18): U-19s
3 Liga
Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): played 90 in 1-0 victory over Hansa Rostock
Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: played 90 in 4-3 defeat to Viktoria Köln
Sonnenhof defender Ken Gipson: vs. Wurzburger on Monday
Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: vs. Wurzburger on Monday
Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 19): U-19s
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Lille forward Tim Weah (age 19): not in the 18 (hamstring injury) for 2-1 victory at Strasbourg
Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: in the 18, did not play in 3-2 victory over Nantes
Feminine Division 1
Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: played 90 in 6-0 cup victory at Rodez
Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: played 90 in 7-1 cup defeat at Montpellier
Metz defender Kristen Ricks: not in the 18
Metz goalkeeper Sydney Drinkwater: not in the 18
Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: played 90 in 1-0 cup victory at Soyaux
Guingamp defender Haley Lukas: not in the 18
Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: in the 18, did not play in 8-0 cup victory at CA Paris
Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: in the 18, did not play
Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: no match scheduled
Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: no match scheduled
SPAIN
La Liga
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II
Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad
Primera Division Femenina
Sevilla forward Toni Payne: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Barcelona
Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: played 74
Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: played 66
Huelva midfielder Kristina Fisher: played 89 in 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano
Huelva forward Danica Evans: played 59
Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: played 90 in 3-0 victory at Logroño
Tenerife midfielder Claire Pleuler: played the first 45 in 6-2 defeat at Levante
Tenerife midfielder Katie Murray: in the 18, did not play
Tenerife midfielder Taylor Porter: not in the 18
Valencia forward Cara Curtin: entered in 90+ in 2-2 draw with Real Betis
Real Betis midfielder Samantha Dewey: entered in 62nd
Real Betis goalkeeper Anna Rosa Buhigas: in the 18, did not play
Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: not in the 18
Segunda Division
Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: in the 18, did not play in 2-1 victory over Sporting Gijon
ITALY
Serie B
Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: in the 18, did not play in 1-0 victory over Virtus Entella
Serie A Women
Sassuolo defender Grace Cutler: played the first 35 (injured) in 6-0 victory over Orobica
Empoli defender Emily Garnier: data unavailable for 2-1 defeat to Roma
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Ajax defender Sergino Dest (age 19): played 90 in 1-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven
VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Utrecht
Emmen defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-0 defeat at Feyenoord
Eredivisie Women
PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: did not play in 6-1 cup victory at Eindhoven
Eerste Divisie
Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz at Ajax II on Monday
Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): vs. Go Ahead Eagles on Monday
Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 17): vs. Go Ahead Eagles on Monday
PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): played 90 in 3-1 defeat at MVV
PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): played 90
BELGIUM
First Division A
Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 19), on loan from D.C. United: played 61 in 1-0 defeat at Oostende
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: not in the 18 for 3-1 victory over Standard Liege
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18, did not play in 1-0 victory over Antwerp
Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory Mouscron
Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 19): Gent II
PORTUGAL
Primeira Liga
Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat to Tondela
Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19s
Porto forward Johan Gomez (age 18): U-19s
1A Divisao Women
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: no match scheduled (knee injury)
SWITZERLAND
Super League
St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory at Basel
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: winter break
DENMARK
Superliga
Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): winter break (did not play in USMNT’s 1-0 victory over Costa Rica)
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: winter break (transferring to OB after this season)
Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 18): winter break
Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: winter break
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): winter break
Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: winter break
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 20): winter break
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: preseason
Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: preseason
Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20): preseason
Orebro goalkeeper Jake McGuire: preseason
Damallsvenskan
Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: preseason
Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: preseason
Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: preseason
Orebro midfielder Cali Farquharson: preseason
Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: preseason
Djurgarden defender Rachel Bloznalis: preseason
Vittsjo forward Summer Green: preseason
Vittsjo defender Genessee Daughetee: preseason
Vittsjo defender Lorina White: preseason
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: preseason
Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: preseason
Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: preseason
NORWAY
Eliteserien
Molde midfielder Henry Wingo: preseason
TURKEY
Super Lig
Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: entered in 74th in 2-1 victory at Rizespor
GREECE
Super League 1
Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Asteris Tripolis
HUNGARY
NB I
ZTE forward Eduvie Ikoba: entered in 59th in 2-0 defeat at Paksi
CYPRUS
1 Division
Pafos midfielder Danny Williams: in the 18, did not play in 3-0 victory at Ethnikos Achna
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Hapoel Kfar Saba
Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: vs. Hapoel Raanana on Monday
Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: data unavailable for 1-0 victory over Sektzia Nes Tziona
SOUTH KOREA
K League 1
Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: season complete (2nd place; 31 matches, 31 starts, 6 goals)
AUSTRALIA
W-League
Adelaide midfielder Mallory Weber, on loan from Utah Royals: played the first 19 (injured) in 2-0 defeat at Newcastle
Adelaide defender Amber Brooks, on loan from Houston Dash: played 90
Adelaide defender Julia Ashley: not in the 18
Western Sydney defender Sam Staab, on loan from Washington Spirit: no match scheduled
Western Sydney forward Kristen Hamilton, on loan from North Carolina Courage: no match scheduled
Western Sydney forward Lynn Williams, on loan from North Carolina Courage: no match scheduled (USWNT for Olympic qualifying: two goals, three assists in two group matches)
Western Sydney goalkeeper Abby Smith, on loan from Utah Royals: no match scheduled
Melbourne Victory forward Darian Jenkins, on loan from Reign FC: no match scheduled
Melbourne Victory midfielder Haley Hanson, on loan from Houston Dash: no match scheduled
Melbourne Victory defender Emily Menges, on loan from Portland Thorns: no match scheduled
Canberra forward Simone Charley, on loan from Portland Thorns: no match scheduled
Canberra defender Kaleigh Kurtz, on loan from North Carolina Courage: no match scheduled
Canberra forward Katie Stengel, on loan from Houston Dash: no match scheduled
Sydney goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe, on loan from Washington Spirit: no match scheduled
Sydney midfielder Sophia Huerta, on loan from Houston Dash: no match scheduled
Sydney forward Veronica Latsko, on loan from Houston Dash: no match scheduled
Brisbane defender Carson Pickett, on loan from Orlando Pride: no match scheduled
Brisbane midfielder Celeste Boureille, on loan from Portland Thorns: no match scheduled
Brisbane midfielder Rylee Baisden: no match scheduled
Perth midfielder Crystal Thomas, on loan from Washington Spirit: no match scheduled
Perth forward Morgan Andrews, on loan from Reign FC: no match scheduled
Melbourne City defender Lauren Barnes, on loan from Reign FC: no match scheduled
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Argentinos Juniors midfielder Matko Miljevic (age 18): in the 18, did not play in 1-1 draw with Racing
Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: not in the 18 for 5-0 victory over Rosario Central
Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: at Patronato on Monday
BRAZIL
Serie A
Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18): played 90 in 0-0 draw at Ypiranga Erechim
ECUADOR
Serie A
Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos: no match scheduled
MEXICO
Liga MX
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Puebla
Necaxa midfielder Fernando Arce Jr.: played 90
Pumas midfielder Sebastian Saucedo: played 72 in 1-1 draw at Santos Laguna
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18, did not play in 2-0 defeat at Pachuca
Leon midfielder Mauricio Isais (age 18): in the 18 did not play in 2-1 victory at Morelia
Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: not in the 18
Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory at Monterrey