Kyle Shanahan’s offensive genius — and it is genius, those who know him insist — boils down to his knowledge of defenses. As a low-level quality control coach in Tampa Bay, he was an offensive assistant. After he finished his work he would spend days sitting on the floor of defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin’s office, soaking in lessons from Kiffin, Mike Tomlin, Raheem Morris and Tampa Bay’s other defensive coaches.

Shanahan’s intense study of defense has enabled his greatest tactic as an offensive maestro: He can reverse engineer a defense by watching film and use a defense’s basic principles to his advantage as a play-caller. He comes to understand a defense’s rules — the way, for example, a linebacker covers a certain route, or how a safety will react to a combination of patterns — as well as the coordinator on the other sideline, and then he ruins those rules with creative play design. He causes defenses to collapse in on themselves.

Kyle Shanahan is going to find a way to break the Chiefs defense.

Richard Sherman saw it happen firsthand. In a divisional round playoff game in January 2017, Sherman’s Seattle Seahawks were playing in Atlanta, when Shanahan was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator. They had met in the regular season, and even in that game, which Seattle won, Shanahan had undone Seattle’s Cover 3 defense — the scheme that made the “Legion of Boom” famous.

“He had drawn up some concepts we had never seen,” Sherman said. “He had broken a few of our rules. ... We fundamentally changed it after that game, because the rules that he broke were rules nobody had ever broken before.”

And then came their playoff game. Atlanta led 12-10 right before halftime and had the ball at the Seattle 14-yard line. Here, in full glorious football jargon, is how Sherman described what came next, off the top of his head this week at the Super Bowl:

“And then we get to the playoffs, and he ran an OVS, which is an outside vertical stretch, 9-7-3, which is a go route, a flat, and a corner route,” he said. “Which is a normal concept you get against Cover 3. But he had it run in a way that was so unique, and we had never seen before. The corner route was wide open. We went to the sideline like, ‘Hey, so, what do we do about this play?’ And they were like, ‘Um, we don’t have an answer for that play.’ And I had never heard a coach say that. I had never heard anybody say that. But there was really no answer for what he had designed and the way he had designed.

“Tevin Coleman was the running back [and] ran a 7-cut out of the backfield from near formation — [shotgun] near. The tight end went to the flat. The receiver ran a go route. So the flat pulled out the buzzard [outside linebacker]. The go-route pulled out the corner. The linebacker isn’t even looking for the back to [run a vertical route]. Once he goes vertical past him, he ignores him. Once he goes 7-cut, nobody’s even thinking about him. He was wide open for a touchdown, and there was no answer for the play.”

Essentially, Shanahan had figured out that in Seattle’s zone coverage, linebacker Malcolm Smith would cover a tight end running to the flat, and that his coaches had taught him not to worry about backs running past him — that would be the responsibility of the safety. He also knew the cornerback — DeShawn Shead — had to respect Taylor Gabriel’s go route. For good measure, and a detail that Sherman left out, Julio Jones ran a drag route across the field, from the other side of the formation, which pulled safety Kam Chancellor up.

And so, if every Seattle defender performed his responsibility perfectly, it meant nobody would be covering Coleman, running his corner route to the end zone.

You can see what the play looked like at this YouTube link. Fast forward to the 4:05 mark, and you’ll see a Kyle Shanahan Moment: Vaguely angry but mostly confused defensive players staring at each other, wondering what just happened.

Shanahan often points out that nothing is new — football has been around for 100 years. That “ace scissors” play is a common concept. But nobody had figured out that using the running back on a corner route against the Pete Carroll-style Cover 3 would unlock so many problems, until Shanahan did.

“That’s a play Kyle came up with in the same way he came up with our entire offensive system, and that’s getting reps playing against that defense and thinking outside the box, thinking how to stress a defender’s assignments,” Mike McDaniel, the 49ers’ run game coordinator, said. “One thing that’s unique to Kyle is his understanding of defenses and their responsibilities. That wasn’t bestowed to him from God. That was from hard work. … It’s funny — over time, you just get used to him coming up with those year after year. But there’s no shortcut to a play like that. That’s just him being Kyle Shanahan."

But no lead is safe against Patrick Mahomes.

Given that the 49ers have Shanahan, a coach who breaks defenses and has two weeks to prepare, and a roster that is stronger than that of the Chiefs, particularly along the lines, it should be an easy game to pick.

The reason it is not is Patrick Mahomes. The word “genius” is getting thrown a lot this week, but Mahomes is a true athletic genius. And he has the fastest assemblage of wide receivers in the history of the NFL. Mahomes unlocks that speed with his extraterrestrial arm strength, but he can also use his running ability if a defense devotes its resources to covering them deep down the field. He’s accurate enough to exploit even the tiniest miscue in coverage. He is the ultimate trump card.

Kansas City’s speed will be a factor against San Francisco’s defense.

Speed is a major theme of the game. The 49ers and Chiefs are the NFL’s two fastest teams, according to the league’s tracking data, which is a window into the NFL in 2020. If you want to get better, you have to get faster. “It’s the name of the game,” said Kansas City General Manager Brett Veach, and there will be speed all over the field Sunday, from Niners linebackers Kwon Alexander and Fred Warner to Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu to the Niners’ stable of running backs.

Perhaps most of all, the Chiefs’ speed at wide receiver, particularly Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman, will stress the 49ers’ defense. Coordinator Robert Saleh’s Cover 3 scheme — an offshoot from Carroll, for whom Saleh once worked — is premised on preventing big plays. The Chiefs’ strengths will only make that plan more extreme, which will invite Mahomes and Coach Andy Reid to take short and intermediate gains. The problem there for the 49ers is that giving up short, quick throws mitigates their pass rush, which is their absolute strength. Mahomes, in so many ways, is an unsolvable problem.

The Niners’ presnap motion will cause problems.

San Francisco’s offense presents issues that almost seem specifically tailored to attack the Chiefs’ defense. The innumerable, varied presnap motions Shanahan uses will affect Mathieu most. Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo likes to move Mathieu around before the snap. But when Mathieu has to account for all the movement of the 49ers, it makes it harder to disguise his intentions.

“The formation they break the huddle in won’t be the formation they snap the ball in,” Mathieu said. “So it poses a challenge, especially for a guy like myself. ... He’s moving a lot of people around because he wants you to stop and think. He’s trying to take advantage of guys like myself who want to play fast, who want to see what they believe and go.”

The Super Bowl format lends itself to surprises. This year, watch the fullback.

One aspect that makes Super Bowls unusual purely as a football exercise is the longer commercial breaks. The extra downtime gives coaches more opportunities to make adjustments.

Another factor is that coaches hold nothing back. The 49ers may not need trick plays, but they potentially have one up their sleeve. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s versatility is a well-documented key to the 49ers’ offense. He can line up anywhere, block anybody, run the ball and catch the ball. Niners defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was discussing Juszczyk’s versatility when he let this slip:

“I’ve even seen him throw the ball before,” Buckner said.

Interesting. Juszczyk has never thrown a pass in a game. So where has Buckner seen him pass? File that away.

When Kansas City has the ball, keep an eye on the interior of the offensive line.

One veteran NFL defensive lineman pointed out an overlooked factor that could ultimately make the difference in stopping — or at least slowing — Mahomes. The Chiefs’ tackles are the strength of their offensive line. Mitchell Schwartz may be the best pass-protecting right tackle in football. Eric Fisher is a former No. 1 pick who can hold his own on the left side.

But, the lineman said, the Chiefs will be vulnerable at their guard positions, because Stefen Wisniewski and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif are, in the parlance of NFL players, just guys.

Saleh likes to mix and match his pass rushers, lining them up almost interchangeably — with the exception of outside speed-rusher Dee Ford — inside and outside. Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and Buckner will all be significant pass-rushing mismatches when they’re inside. Mahomes will make his plays, regardless of what pressure he faces, but the 49ers’ best hope against him lies in pressuring him up the middle.

If you’re looking to make a pick …

Around the NFL, the Chiefs are the sentimental favorite. Reid is a beloved figure bedeviled by his record in big games. He does not need a Super Bowl title to validate his career, but his legacy would feel incomplete without a Lombardi Trophy.

Reid is one of the best play-callers of all-time. But he isn’t the best play-caller in this game. That’s what Sunday night will be about. The 49ers’ great defense will be just good enough to slow Mahomes, at least by Mahomes’s standard.