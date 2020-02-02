The 26-year-old Austrian has a herculean task ahead of him Sunday at Rod Laver Arena where he’ll try to keep Novak Djokovic from winning a record-extending eighth Australian Open title. Djokovic, the second seed, has looked smashing as he’s rolled over opponents these past two weeks, leaning on his serve to do so. Another title in Melbourne would bring his singles major championship haul to 17, two behind Rafal Nadal and three behind Federer, the record-holder whom Djokovic dismissed in straight sets to the get to the title match.

Thiem is still searching for his first Grand Slam trophy. He’s made two major finals, losing both to Nadal at the French Open. But the Austrian should have a fair amount of confidence going up against Djokovic. The Serb leads their head-to-head record 6-4, but Thiem has won four of their past five meetings, including one on a hard court in November at the ATP Finals. Titles at hard-court tournaments last year in Beijing and Indian Wells, Calif., are further evidence he’s not just a clay-court aficionado.

Thiem beat his peer Alexander Zverev in an exciting semifinal, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-4), that put two of men’s tennis’s potential future stars on display. Sunday’s final is yet another meeting of the old guard and those trying to break through — Djokovic, Federer and Nadal have combined to win 55 of the past 66 majors, including the last 12 in a row. Should Thiem pull off the monumental upset, he’d be the first men’s Grand Slam champion born after 1988.

To do so, he will need to play his best tennis, get some luck and tap deep wells of belief to overcome the mental advantage Djokovic in Melbourne. Hardly anyone is more resilient or mentally capable to thrive in five sets than the Serb, but Thiem has been successful in tiebreakers at the Australian Open thus far, so he’s proved he can triumph in long matches.

But proving himself against Djokovic in Melbourne is another thing entirely.