Playing for the victorious team has been virtually a prerequisite for past winners. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley (Super Bowl V) is the only player to be voted the Super Bowl MVP from a losing team.
Quarterbacks are typically the favorites for the award. Seven of the last 10 Super Bowl MVPs have been quarterbacks and 29 of the 54 award winners since 1967 have played under center. (Two Dallas Cowboys’ defensive linemen shared the honor in 1978.)
The Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas has Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as this year’s clear favorite to win Super Bowl MVP, listed at even odds, followed by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (7-2).
For quarterbacks, playing a flawless fourth quarter is almost mandatory. Since 2001, only Tom Brady (Super Bowl XXXVIII) has been named Super Bowl MVP after throwing a fourth-quarter interception. In addition, almost half of the Super Bowl MVP-winning quarterbacks over the past 18 years (six of 11) have produced more than 100 yards in the fourth quarter.
If a team is up big after the game’s first three quarters, look for an impact player on defense to win the award. The Denver Broncos enjoyed a nine-point lead after three quarters and pass rusher Von Miller (Super Bowl 50 MVP) had five tackles, 1½ sacks and a forced fumble entering into the final frame. Linebacker Malcolm Smith of the Seattle Seahawks, who led the Denver Broncos by 28 points by the end of the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVIII, had a fumble recovery and a pick-six, and wound up with MVP honors. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Dexter Jackson (Super Bowl XXXVII MVP) helped push his team’s lead to 22 points by the third quarter with two interceptions.
Four wideouts have been named Super Bowl MVP since 2001. Two of those had at least 114 receiving yards by the end of the third quarter with another, Hines Ward (Super Bowl XL MVP), close to the century mark at that point, with 98 receiving yards. Ward also had a fourth-quarter touchdown, as did Santonio Holmes, the MVP of Super Bowl XLIII MVP.