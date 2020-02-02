Playing for the victorious team has been virtually a prerequisite for past winners. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley (Super Bowl V) is the only player to be voted the Super Bowl MVP from a losing team.
Quarterbacks are typically the favorites for the award. Eight of the last 11 Super Bowl MVPs have been quarterbacks and 30 of the 55 award winners since 1967 have played under center. (Two Dallas Cowboys’ defensive linemen shared the honor in 1978).
In Las Vegas, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is again this year’s clear favorite to win Super Bowl MVP, listed at even money, followed closely by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady at 2-1 odds. Chiefs star wide out Tyreek Hill has the best odds to win the award among the other positions at 12-1 odds. If Mahomes earns his second consecutive Super Bowl MVP trophy he will join quarterbacks Bart Starr (Super Bowls I and II for the Green Bay Packers) and Terry Bradshaw (Super Bowls XIII and XIV for the Pittsburgh Steelers) as the only players to win back-to-back MVP awards in Super Bowl history.
Super Bowl 55 MVP odds
Odds as of Jan. 28, 2021
Patrick Mahomes
Even
Tom Brady
2-1
Tyreek Hill
12-1
Travis Kelce
13-1
Leonard Fournette
25-1
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
28-1
Mike Evans
30-1
Chris Godwin
30-1
Devin White
40-1
Tyrann Mathieu
40-1
Darrel Williams
40-1
For quarterbacks, playing a flawless fourth quarter is almost mandatory. Since 2001, only Brady (Super Bowl XXXVIII with the New England Patriots) and Mahomes last year have been named Super Bowl MVP after throwing a fourth-quarter interception. In addition, almost half of the Super Bowl MVP-winning quarterbacks over the past 19 years (seven of 11) have produced more than 100 yards in the fourth quarter.
If a team is up big after the game’s first three quarters, look for an impact player on defense to win the award. The Denver Broncos enjoyed a nine-point lead after three quarters, and pass rusher Von Miller (Super Bowl 50 MVP) had five tackles, 1½ sacks and a forced fumble entering into the final frame. Linebacker Malcolm Smith of the Seattle Seahawks, who led the Denver Broncos by 28 points by the end of the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVIII, had a fumble recovery and a pick-six, and wound up with MVP honors. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Dexter Jackson (Super Bowl XXXVII MVP) helped push his team’s lead to 22 points by the third quarter with two interceptions.
Four wideouts have been named Super Bowl MVP since 2001. Two of those had at least 114 receiving yards by the end of the third quarter with another, Pittsburgh’s Hines Ward (Super Bowl XL MVP), close to the century mark at that point, with 98 receiving yards. Ward also had a fourth-quarter touchdown, as did Pittsburgh’s Santonio Holmes, the MVP of Super Bowl XLIII MVP.