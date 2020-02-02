The Chiefs surrendered the first 10 points of the second half and trailed, 20-10, midway through the fourth quarter. But Mahomes, who had thrown a pair of earlier interceptions, provided a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce with just more than six minutes remaining. The Chiefs got the ball back and Mahomes threw a five-yard touchdown pass to running back Damien Williams with 2:44 left.

AD

AD

After the Kansas City defense sacked 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on a fourth-down play, Williams added a 38-yard touchdown run with 1:12 left to play to put Chiefs fans in full celebration mode. The Chiefs secured the second Super Bowl triumph in franchise history. They beat the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV in January 1970 in their most recent appearance in the big game.

Mahomes, who was named the game’s MVP, became a Super Bowl winner in his third NFL season. He had a first-half rushing touchdown and ended up completing 26 of 42 passes for 286 yards. Chiefs Coach Andy Reid added a Super Bowl victory to his distinguished career. The Chiefs denied the 49ers what would have been their sixth Super Bowl win.

Garoppolo had a touchdown throw to fullback Kyle Juszczyk in a 20-for-31, 219-yard passing performance for the Niners. He threw two interceptions, the second of which came in the game’s final minute. Tailback Raheem Mostert had a rushing touchdown for San Francisco.

AD

AD

The game was tied at 10 after a first half in which Mahomes passed for a modest 104 yards and Garoppolo threw an ugly interception but regrouped to lead a crisp touchdown drive. There was a bit of officiating controversy just before halftime as the NFL continued to struggle with pass interference calls and non-calls.

The Niners scored first on a 38-yard field goal by kicker Robbie Gould. The Chiefs, after being stymied on their game-opening possession, got moving on their second drive. Mahomes scrambled for a would-be first down inside the San Francisco 5-yard line, only to absorb a jarring hit by cornerback Jimmie Ward that caused a fumble. The football went out of bounds, pushing the Chiefs backward. They faced a fourth-and-one situation at the 5-yard line.

Reid first dispatched his field goal team during the ensuing stoppage in play. Then the offense returned to the field. As the Chiefs lined up, Mahomes and three other players performed a synchronized twirl to their right as part of a shift. Williams took a direct snap and ran for four yards and a first down at the 1-yard line. Mahomes scored from there on a second-down quarterback keeper.

The Chiefs added to their lead early in the second quarter after Garoppolo made a dreadful throw under heavy pass-rush pressure. The ball went directly to Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland for an interception. It was precisely what some observers had feared about Garoppolo entering the game — that he would be prone to costly mistakes if the 49ers, after using their running game and defense to coast through the NFC playoffs, needed to rely on their passing game Sunday.

AD

AD

The Chiefs managed only a field goal after the interception, however, even after Mahomes absorbed another heavy hit while making an option-play pitchout for another fourth-and-one conversion. The 49ers regrouped quickly, as Garoppolo demonstrated the sort of resilience and leadership for which his teammates praised him all week. A superb drive ended with Garoppolo connecting with Juszczyk for a 15-yard touchdown.

The 49ers had a chance to take the lead just before halftime. But Coach Kyle Shanahan at first took a conservative approach to clock management. Then, when the Niners suddenly turned aggressive, a long completion from Garoppolo to tight end George Kittle was negated by an offensive pass interference penalty called against Kittle for a light push-off. It was only fitting that, in an NFL season in which having interference calls and non-calls being reviewable by instant replay created such widespread dissatisfaction, an interference call would create a bit of a Super Bowl stir.

Shanahan was conservative again early in the third quarter, opting against a fourth-and-two try from the Kansas City 24-yard line in favor of a 42-yard field goal by Gould and a 13-10 lead. But that was a show of confidence in his defense, which responded by forcing the Chiefs into a third-and-12 predicament and getting an interception by linebacker Fred Warner on a Mahomes pass aimed at wide receiver Tyreek Hill.